Amidst Attack On Hindu Temples In Bangladesh: 5 Oldest Hindu Temples That Represent Spiritual Foundation Of The Country

Bangladesh, a land of rivers and vibrant traditions, is also home to a rich history, reflected in its ancient temples and mosques. These temples, built centuries ago, are not just places of worship but also architectural gems that tell stories of the country’s spiritual and cultural evolution. Amidst the attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, here are five oldest and most iconic temples in Bangladesh, each holding a unique place in history.

Kantaji temple, Dinajpur

Locates in Dinajpur, Kantaji temple also known as Kantajew temple was built in the early 18th century in 1752. A masterpiece of terracotta architecture, the temple stands as a testamony to the artistry of the Bengal region. Dedicated to Lord Krishna and Rukmini, the temple was built by Maharaja Pran Nath and later completed by his successor Maharaja Ram Nath. Intricately adorned with terracotta panels, it showcases scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and everyday life in Bengal during that era.

Puthia Temple Complex, Rajshahi

The Puthia temple complex is a treasure trove of Hindu architectural splendor, housing several temples, including the Govinda Temple and Shiva Temple. Located in the Rajshahi district of Bangladesh, these temples were constructed by the Puthia Royal family, blending classical Hindu architecture with Bengal’s distinctive style. The complex is renowned for its ornate terracotta designs.

Chandranath temple, Chattogram

Perched atop the Chandranath Hill in Sitajunda in Chattogram, this temple is considered one of the oldest and most sacred Shiva temples in Bangladesh. It is a significant pilgrimage site, especially during the annual Shivratri festival. The temple not only attracts devotees but also nature lovers who trek up the hill for breathtaking views and spiritual serenity.

Dhakeshwari Temple, Dhaka

The Dhakeshwari Temple, considered the national temple of Bangladesh, is an iconic landmark in the capital city of Dhaka. The temple is believed to have been built by Ballal Sena, a Sena dynasty king in 12th century, this temple has undergone various renovations over the centuries but retains its historical significance. It is a hub for Hindu cultural activities.

Adinath Temple, Cox Bazar

Located on the island of Maheshkhali in Cox Bazar district, Adinath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is believed to have been built in the 15th century. Perched on a hill, the temple offers panoramic view of the surrounding area. Numerous devotees visit this temple during the annual Adinath Fair, which is a significant cultural event in the region.