Move Over Goa: These ‘Second Cities’ Are the New Hotspots If You Are A 'Work-From-Anywhere' Wanderer

In the times when overtourism and Instagram-flooded hill stations are trending in the chaos of mainstream tourism hubs, there are places which are now being called as 'second cities'. These cities are explored by millennials and GenZ. And these aren't the capitals or the top-tier metros. They are in-between places, which are often overlooked. They are rich in culture, less crowded, and full of soul and life. From the tea-scented lanes of Coonoor to the French-tinged Puducherry, there's a quite travel revolution which is underwat. And the best part is that these cities don't just make for a more relaxed holiday, they are becoming mainstream hotspots for remote workers, who love culture-driven living, and slow travel.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, travel is no longer just about escape. It's more about experiences, meaning, and sustainability. The air pollution is rising, hotel prices are hyped, and the popular destinations like Goa, Jaipur, Shimla, Udaipur among many others are filled with tourists. So, it's time that we seek new places and explore them. The places where you can walk without dodging a crowd, the food is local and nourishing, Wi-Fi is stable too so that you can work remotely, and above all, the community feels authentic. That's what the 'second cities' or the less-explored places offer. Here are 6 Indian Second Cities that are quitely becoming cool and not many people have yet set their foot in. So, pack your bags and book tickets for that long pending vacation if you are not traveling any exotic place abroad.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

It was once overshadowed by Ooty, but now it's one of the favourite places among writers and artists. Explore the lush tea gardens, colonial bunglows, farm-to-table cafes, and misty serenity. Don't miss to take a stroll around the city for cottagecore and slow living.

Puducherry (Pondicherry), Tamil Nadu

It is not longer just a 'French Town', Puducherry formerly Pondicherry is becoming a hub for concious living and remote work. And if you move little ahead, you have Auroville. Do spend a few days and you will fall in love with the slow living and sustainability. Beach yoga, French-Indian food, spiritualism in Auroville and artists all around give the boho vibes.

Gokarna, Karnataka

It's easier to get to this place from Goa but while the state is drowning in crowd, Gokarna offers a respite from the crowd and busy life. Serene beaches offer spiritual calm and the cliffside cafes will bring you calm. Clean beaches, ancient temples and beach hikes are some of the things Gokarna offers. This place is a bliss for backpacker, especially those who seek or have spiritual roots.

Majuli, Assam

This is touted to be the world's largest river island and one of India's best-kept cultural secrets. Explore Neo-Vaishnavite monasteries, handloom culture, and eco-living while you spiritually feel connected to this zero-plastic zone.

Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

Yes, that's the same place that produces exquisite handwoven Chanderi sarees. But the place is also a home for Mughal-era architecture that will drench you in the city's rich culture and heritage. There are several textile trails, which offer inside into how rich India's craft is. Take a walk into the heritage lanes of the city to see royal ruins of the last century. The city has vintage charm and is heaven for slow fashion lovers.

Thrissur, Kerala

Forget Kochi's hipster cafes, Thrissul offers art, Ayurveda, and temple festivals in one small package. You can see classical dance academies, palm-fringed homes and deeply rooted traditions. If you are panning to be in the city for sometime, don't miss Onam. It is the best time to witness vibrant celebrations of the festival.

Why Second Cities Work for Digital Nomads

Solopreneurship is what we see on the rise with hybrid work culture as more Indians are working from hill cottages and coastal homes than ever before. Second cities offer:

Affordable short stays and homestays

stable internet connectivity

Less noise, more focus

A community of creators, artists, and like minded remote workers

Travel Tips for Second City Hopping

Pack Simple: Opt for cottons, handmade bags, and reusable cutlery to keep it eco-friendly.

Stay Slow: Choose homestays or boutique hotels which are run by locals to have a complete feel of the city

Respect Culture: You may feel culture shock when staying in a different city or visiting it for the fitst time, but smaller cities are often more conservative so dress and behave mindfully.

Follow No Checklist: You are not there to 'do it all' in some days. Go for connection, and don't look for completion.