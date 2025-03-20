ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Nowruz 2025 Persian New Year Festival Is Here: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And Greetings

Nowruz 2025, the festival marking the start of the Persian (Iranian) New Year, is here. Also spelt Nowroz, Navroz, Novruz, Navruz, Nooruz, Nevruz, or Nauryz, this day denotes the beginning of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere and the fall in the Southern Hemisphere.

Nowruz means 'new day' and is usually celebrated between March 19 and March 22 during Spring Equinox. This year it is being celebrated today (March 20, 2025). The festival celebrated by over 300 million people across the globe has a history going back over 3,000 years to the era of Zoroastrianism during the pre-Islamic times in Persia (modern-day Iran). In India, the festival is significant for the Parsi community.

Iranians dance while celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP)

Exact time of Nowruz 2025 in India

The Nowruz celebration in India begins precisely at the spring equinox, which this year falls on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:31 pm. The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That’s because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.

This image provided by NOAA on March 19, 2025 shows Earth. (AP)

Globally, Nowruz is not linked to any particular religion as, according to the UN, it unites diverse cultures across Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and beyond, offering a rich tapestry of customs, traditions, and shared values. The day is marked by rituals, ceremonies and cultural events, as well as preparing and savouring special meals with your loved ones.

History of Nowruz

As mentioned, Nowruz’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Persian empire and the Zoroastrian calendar. Originally a sacred time to celebrate the rebirth of nature, Nowruz, according to the United Nations brief on International Nowruz Day, evolved over centuries into a secular festival embraced by numerous ethno-linguistic and cultural communities.

"Its enduring appeal lies in its powerful symbolism—the triumph of light over darkness and the promise of new beginnings, both in nature and in the human spirit," the UN says as it explains the festival and its importance across different cultures and regions.

An Iranian jumps over a bonfire celebrating Chaharshanbe Souri, or Wednesday Feast, an ancient Festival of Fire on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Persian year, in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

Traditions and Customs of Nowruz

To mark the new year and a fresh start to life, those celebrating Nowruz often engage in spring cleaning, or 'khaneh tekani'. Houses get new paint, and everything, from carpets to clothes and other stuff is washed. People also light bonfires, set off fireworks and send wish lanterns floating off into the night sky.