Nowruz 2025 Persian New Year Festival Is Here: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And Greetings

Nowruz 2025, the festival marking the start of the Persian (Iranian) New Year, is here. Also spelt Nowroz, Navroz, Novruz, Navruz, Nooruz, Nevruz, or Nauryz, this day denotes the beginning of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere and the fall in the Southern Hemisphere.
Nowruz means 'new day' and is usually celebrated between March 19 and March 22 during Spring Equinox. This year it is being celebrated today (March 20, 2025). The festival celebrated by over 300 million people across the globe has a history going back over 3,000 years to the era of Zoroastrianism during the pre-Islamic times in Persia (modern-day Iran). In India, the festival is significant for the Parsi community.
Exact time of Nowruz 2025 in India
The Nowruz celebration in India begins precisely at the spring equinox, which this year falls on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 2:31 pm. The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That’s because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time — though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.
Globally, Nowruz is not linked to any particular religion as, according to the UN, it unites diverse cultures across Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and beyond, offering a rich tapestry of customs, traditions, and shared values. The day is marked by rituals, ceremonies and cultural events, as well as preparing and savouring special meals with your loved ones.
History of Nowruz
As mentioned, Nowruz’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Persian empire and the Zoroastrian calendar. Originally a sacred time to celebrate the rebirth of nature, Nowruz, according to the United Nations brief on International Nowruz Day, evolved over centuries into a secular festival embraced by numerous ethno-linguistic and cultural communities.
"Its enduring appeal lies in its powerful symbolism—the triumph of light over darkness and the promise of new beginnings, both in nature and in the human spirit," the UN says as it explains the festival and its importance across different cultures and regions.
Traditions and Customs of Nowruz
To mark the new year and a fresh start to life, those celebrating Nowruz often engage in spring cleaning, or 'khaneh tekani'. Houses get new paint, and everything, from carpets to clothes and other stuff is washed. People also light bonfires, set off fireworks and send wish lanterns floating off into the night sky.
A common pre-Nowruz ritual involves people jumping over and around fires, chanting “My yellow is yours, your red is mine,” invoking the replacement of ills with warmth and energy. The fire festival also features an Iranian version of trick-or-treating, with people going door to door and being given a holiday mix of nuts and berries, as well as buckets of water.
A symbol of unity and diversity
As a celebration of the renewal of life, Nowruz has always been more than a seasonal change. It is a festival that reinforces bonds within families, communities, and even between nations. Today, Nowruz is celebrated by people from various religious and cultural backgrounds, reflecting a universal desire for renewal, peace, and prosperity. Its international recognition by UNESCO and the United Nations underlines its significance as a unifying cultural event in our increasingly interconnected world.
UN Recognition
Although it has been celebrated for thousands of years, Nowruz officially gained global recognition in 2010 when the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, following a proposal by several countries that cherish this day.
The UNGA adopted the resolution on 23 February 2010, calling the declaration a significant step in acknowledging the cultural heritage and shared values that Nowruz brings to the global community.
"As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world," says UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Which countries celebrate Nowruz
Nowruz transcends national and religious boundaries, celebrated by diverse communities across the globe. Beyond Iran, Nowruz is celebrated in countries influenced by Persian culture and generally located along the ancient Silk Route. They include Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, the Kurdistan Region, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Pakistan.
