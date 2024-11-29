ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Novembre Numérique In Hyderabad Displays Art For The Digital Age

The Alliance Française in Hyderabad is no stranger to innovation, but this November, it transcends boundaries both, geographical and artistic. The 2024 edition of Novembre Numérique (part of a global celebration of digital cultures curated by the French institute) is on view till tomorrow at Alliance Française Hyderabad. A curated blend of visual arts, immersive technology and cultural exchange that promises to redefine how we view art in the digital era.

On view till November 30, Novembre Numérique 2024 brings to the city of pearls a dazzling array of digital art exhibitions, workshops, and discussions. A part of an international festival celebrated across 15 Alliance Française centres in India, the Hyderabad chapter is a showcase of cutting-edge creativity.

Why Attend?

Novembre Numérique poses questions about authenticity in an age of replication and what it means to create art in a world mediated by screens. It’s about embracing the digital future without losing sight of the tactile, human past. The carefully curated artworks speak to this duality, showing how even the oldest cultural forms can be reborn in the digital age.

"Looki Look" by French artist Aurélien Jeanney is an augmented reality exhibition that transforms static artworks into dynamic, animated stories. Using the "Maison Tangible" app, visitors can unlock hidden narratives within the artworks, from vibrant Indian flower markets to temple scenes.

"La Sélection VR" offers immersive virtual reality experiences that allow visitors to explore iconic French landmarks and masterpieces as if they were in the heart of France. This includes journeys through Claude Monet's famous water lily garden and the medieval construction of Notre Dame Cathedral.