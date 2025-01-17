Nora Fatehi Makes Her Debut In The American Music Scene With Jason Derulo Collab 'Snake'

Bollywood's current glamazon Nora Fatehi has dropped a single that mixes East Asian and Indian sounds with the universal language of Western pop. Her partner in this duet is none other than American popstar Jason Derulo (you may remember him from the hit Glad U Came). The result is equal parts exotic flair and radio-ready earworm.

“Collaborating with Jason Derulo has been an incredible experience. His artistry as a performer brought the exact energy and magic I envisioned for the music video,” said Nora in a statement. She also hinted at the cultural cocktail behind the track, saying, “We fused futuristic Moroccan influences with urban styles, creating a powerful showcase of dance and expression like never before.”

Derulo isn’t just along for the ride. He’s all in, calling Fatehi “a true creative willing to push the boundaries of the norm.” In his words, “We wanted to make something new and fresh that crosses genres for a never-before-heard sound.”

Nora Fatehi’s journey as a singer and pop star is still in its early stages but already showcases her ambition to break boundaries. Known for her electrifying dance moves and on-screen charisma, the Canadian dancer recently stepped into the music world as a vocalist. She collaborated with Nigerian artist CKay on his track It's True in October 2024.

At its core, modern pop isn’t about profound lyrics or groundbreaking innovation: it’s about good-looking performers with an eye for spectacle, a knack for hooks and the ability to make you hit replay. Nora and Derulo deliver all that and then some, and the Snake music video is proof!

Directed by Abderrafia Elabdioui, the video serves as a travelogue-meets-dance spectacle set against Morocco’s breathtaking landscapes. Featuring belly dancing, Bollywood influences, and what can only be described as 'futuristic Eastern aesthetics,' the video takes you on an immersive journey.

Snake says about the state of pop music today? Well, it’s a testament to the genre’s ability to cross borders, blur lines, and slap together anything that sounds catchy enough to rack up millions of streams.

Goes to show, slinky beats and shimmering visuals are all you need to make the charts hiss with approval.