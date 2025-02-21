Prayagraj: A 73-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife arrived in Prayagraj after a 15-day motorcycle journey from Gujarat, covering key religious sites en route before taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Mahendra Patel and his wife, Asmita Patel, started their journey from Vamach village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on February 5. Originally planning to travel by train, they opted for a bike journey when their tickets were not confirmed. Instead of heading directly to Prayagraj, they planned to visit other religious sites, including Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and Char Dham in Uttarakhand.

On way to Maha Kumbh the couple visited many religious sites (ETV Bharat)

Their journey spanned several states, taking them through Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. They offered prayers at temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya before reaching Prayagraj on February 20. At the Sangam, the couple held hands as they immersed themselves in the sacred waters.

"We travel as long as our strength allows," said Mahendra Patel, who has three children and has completed his family responsibilities. The couple’s journey continues as they now head to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and they have plans to visit more holy sites.

No Train Ticket, No Problem: 73-Year-Old Man Rides Wife To Maha Kumbh On Motorcycle (ETV Bharat)

Mahendra, who purchased his motorcycle in 2019, said this was his longest road trip. Along the way, they encountered police officers and locals who, after hearing their story encouraged them. Some even offered food and assistance, with youth massaging their tired feet after long rides.