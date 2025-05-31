India Heads to Lincoln Center: What to Expect at the First-Ever NMACC India Weekend in New York

Anthropologists once believed that culture was something people did for leisure: songs, stories, food, and dress. But in the 21st century, culture has become capital. Cultural influence can shape geopolitics, alter consumer behaviour, and inspire identity movements. In a global arena where nations jostle not just for power but for narrative control, India’s cultural export is no longer Bollywood alone. It is a curated, strategic reassertion of heritage.

From September 12 to 14, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is packing up an entire subcontinent’s worth of art, music, theatre and textiles to host the first-ever NMACC India Weekend at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. And as far as soft power goes, this one’s bringing out the saris and the spotlights.

“We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time. It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy... celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages,” said Nita Ambani.

What to expect

NMACC India Weekend will kick off at the David H. Koch Theater with The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, a dazzling stage production featuring over 100 performers, a Tony and Emmy-winning crew, and enough costume changes to give Broadway a complex. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, with music by Ajay-Atul, choreographed by the likes of Vaibhavi Merchant and Mayuri Upadhya, and draped in outfits designed by top designer Manish Malhotra, it promises to glide from 5000 BC to 1947 faster than you can say Shazam.

And because no Indian celebration is complete without red carpets and mango chutney, the Grand Swagat will serve up a ‘Swadesh’ fashion show curated by Malhotra himself, showcasing India’s legendary weaves and handlooms. In case your eyes aren’t dazzled enough, Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna will plate up edible history: flavours stretching from Indus Valley spice to post-Independence fusion.

NMACC is turning Damrosch Park into a pop-up Indian village for three days, a sort of chaotically elegant mela they’re calling the Great Indian Bazaar. Expect fashion, food, music, yoga, bhajans, and something called “Phoolon Ki Holi” (essentially Holi, but with flowers instead of paint and likely less risk to your clothes). A series of musical performances will showcase some of India’s finest artists, including Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and other renowned maestros on both the 12th and 13th. Traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas by Parthiv Gohil and a final-day performance by Rishab Sharma will ground the experience in folk and classical forms.

Every morning begins not with noise but with silence—bhajans, Gita readings, and chanting. This is no accident. Mornings will be serene, with yoga led by wellness expert Eddie Stern. Afternoons will transition into Bollywood dance workshops with ace choreographer Shiamak Davar’s team. Picture Central Park meets Bandra Bandstand, if the playlist were programmed by Lata Mangeshkar and the snacks by your aunt.

Soft Power of India

In hosting India Weekend at Lincoln Center, Nita Ambani is crafting a global stage for civilizational diplomacy, using aesthetics, music, and memory as instruments of connection. As the classical dancers whirl, and as New Yorkers taste their first spoonful of saffron kheer, something fundamental is being tested: Can a civilization so old still be new? If this weekend succeeds, the answer will be yes.