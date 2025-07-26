Nita Ambani Opens Flagship Store Of Swadesh At Mumbai’s Iconic Eros Building In Celebration Of Indian Craftsmanship

On July 25, Nita Mukesh Ambani opened to the public the doors of Reliance Retail's newest flagship store under the Swadesh brand. It is situated at one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks: the Eros Building in Churchgate. This is a big, bold step in bringing India’s traditional craftsmanship into the heart of a modern shopping experience.

Swadesh is not your typical store. It’s built on the idea that India’s handmade heritage deserves the spotlight. From handwoven saris and hand-carved artifacts to textiles and décor from every corner of the country, Swadesh aims to create a space where ancient craft meets contemporary design. The idea is to not just sell products but to honour the skilled artisans behind them. Every item on the shelf has a story, and every story has roots deep in India’s cultural soil.

Before the store opened to the public, a traditional puja was held on July 22, 2025. It was a quiet but meaningful event, attended by Nita Ambani, her daughter Isha Ambani, and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. The ceremony set the tone for what Swadesh stands for: a blend of tradition, spirituality, and art.

Nitaji's outfit spoke volumes. She wore a handwoven Madurai cotton Gharchola sari from Rajkot’s Rajshrudra (an intricate piece of art that took ten months to make). Top designer Manish Malhotra styled the saree with a turquoise silk blouse embroidered with antique gold threadwork. It was a moment that reflected everything Swadesh hopes to offer: timeless Indian elegance reimagined for today.

To mark the launch in a truly one-of-a-kind way, Reliance Foundation partnered with a major newspaper to release a fabric front jacket embroidered in a Kantha-inspired design. It featured the Tree of Life, a symbol of connection, rootedness, and renewal. It was an invitation to every Mumbaikar to reconnect with the richness of Indian tradition in their daily lives.

Swadesh draws its vision from the same philosophy that powers the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: to preserve, promote, and pass on India’s artistic legacy to the next generation. The Eros Building, with its art deco charm and history-soaked walls, is the perfect setting.

India’s artisans are often the invisible hands behind our most beautiful things. Swadesh is trying to change that. By placing their work at the centre of a premium shopping experience, the brand gives traditional craft the respect and visibility it deserves. So whether you're picking up a delicate Chikankari kurta, a bold Banarasi saree, or a piece of décor that carries the soul of Kashmir or Kutch, you’re not just buying a product. You’re participating in a movement to make Indian craft mainstream again.