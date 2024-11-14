Nita Ambani’s Curated World Of Splendour Includes Birkin Bags And A Bentley

Nita Ambani's Chanel popcorn clutch that she carried at Isha Ambani's Tira Beauty event has sparked a frenzy on social media. Her minaudière is a standout piece from the haute couture label's Fall-Winter 2024/25 collection. One of Ambani's defining style statements is her preference for customisation. She is known to request custom colour shades and personalised monograms. From Christian Louboutin lipsticks crafted to match her outfits to Jimmy Choo shoes designed just for her, Nita’s style is all about luxury and personalisation.
The elegant founder and chair of Reliance Foundation is known not only for her philanthropy and cultural impact but also for her fabulous lifestyle. With an enviable collection spanning rare art to high-end couture, Mrs. Mukesh Ambani has redefined the concept of bespoke luxury in India.
Birkin Bag Collection
Anyone who knows fashion will tell you that Hermes Birkins are status symbols. Nita Ambani owns a lavish collection of them, including limited editions crafted from exotic leathers like crocodile and ostrich.
Estimated Cost: A single Birkin can cost between ₹7 lakh to ₹75 lakh, depending on the rarity and materials. With over 10 bags, her collection is estimated at ₹4 crore, making it an enviable showcase.
Japanese Tea Set
Her love for tea was sparked by her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Her refined tea ritual is elevated by none other than a Noritake tea set. Noritake happens to be Japan’s oldest and most prestigious crockery brand. Each cup is crafted from the finest quality china and adorned with intricate 22-carat gold and platinum detailing. The set isn’t reserved solely for special occasions. Nita prefers to enjoy her daily tea from this opulent collection.
Estimated Cost: A jaw-dropping ₹1.5 crore, with each cup costing over ₹3 lakh.
Original Art Collection
She has a private art collection that includes works by international artists and Indian artists including Anish Kapoor and Subodh Gupta. According to international publication ARTnews, she is among the top 200 art collectors in the world. Ambani is the tour de force behind art hub NMACC, and is an honorary trustee of the Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art) in New York. She has helped fund solo shows there for artists Nasreen Mohamedi and Mrinalini Mukherjee.
Estimated Cost: With some artworks valued at several crores, her collection is as precious as it is rare.
Swiss Watches
A timepiece by Swiss watchmakers is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Ambani's collection includes Patek Philippe Nautilus, Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie, Jacob & Co Fleurs De Jardin Pink Sapphire, Cartier Libre WD000002 and a Bvlgari Serpenti watch with a diamond-studded serpentine strap.
Estimated Cost: The Patek Philippe Nautilus costs approximately ₹1.5 crore.
Custom Christian Louboutin Lipsticks
Her Christian Louboutin lipsticks are custom-made to match her style, with each shade designed to complement her outfits. The carrier case of these lip colours are reportedly made of gold.
Estimated Cost: Each custom lipstick can cost around ₹2 lakh, a price worth paying for flawless aesthetics.
$2 Billion Mansion Antilia
The Ambani family home Antilia is considered a marvel of architecture. With 27 floors, three helipads, a ballroom, a 50-seat theatre and a six-floor garage, it’s an unparalleled structure in Mumbai.
Estimated Cost: Valued at approximately $2 billion, Antilia is one of the most expensive private residences in the whole world.
Emperor Shah Jahan's Armlet
At the 2024 Miss World finals, Nita Ambani stole the spotlight with a breathtaking piece of jewellery that holds both historical and cultural weight: a Mughal-era bajuband (armlet) that once belonged to Emperor Shah Jahan. Crafted centuries ago, the artifact showcased the fine art of Pachchikam where the jeweller sets the precious stones by hand. The bajuband is adorned with precious rubies, diamonds and rare spinels.
Estimated Cost: The Mughal-era royal antique is valued at over ₹200 crore.
Luxury And Sports Cars
Each car in her collection is meticulously chosen. Among her prized possessions is the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, known for being the current pinnacle of grandeur. She also owns a Bentley Flying Spur, Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe, and a BMW 7 Series M 760Li that combines cutting-edge technology with luxurious comfort. The collection wouldn’t be complete without her Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600 Guard (approx. ₹10.74 crore).
Estimated Cost: Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB is reportedly priced around ₹13.5 crore.
Customised Jimmy Choos
British fashion house Jimmy Choo is a name synonymous with luxury footwear. Nita Ambani’s collection includes custom-made pairs that add a personal flair to her already exclusive wardrobe.
Estimated Cost: Custom Jimmy Choo shoes can range from ₹2 lakh to ₹8 lakh, especially when tailored to suit her style preferences.