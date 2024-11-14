ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Nita Ambani’s Curated World Of Splendour Includes Birkin Bags And A Bentley

Nita Ambani's Chanel popcorn clutch that she carried at Isha Ambani's Tira Beauty event has sparked a frenzy on social media. Her minaudière is a standout piece from the haute couture label's Fall-Winter 2024/25 collection. One of Ambani's defining style statements is her preference for customisation. She is known to request custom colour shades and personalised monograms. From Christian Louboutin lipsticks crafted to match her outfits to Jimmy Choo shoes designed just for her, Nita’s style is all about luxury and personalisation.

The elegant founder and chair of Reliance Foundation is known not only for her philanthropy and cultural impact but also for her fabulous lifestyle. With an enviable collection spanning rare art to high-end couture, Mrs. Mukesh Ambani has redefined the concept of bespoke luxury in India.

The Chanel popcorn bag went viral after Ambani was spotted with it (ETV Bharat)

Birkin Bag Collection

Anyone who knows fashion will tell you that Hermes Birkins are status symbols. Nita Ambani owns a lavish collection of them, including limited editions crafted from exotic leathers like crocodile and ostrich.

Nita Ambani with a Birkin bag at a day event (ETV Bharat)

Estimated Cost: A single Birkin can cost between ₹7 lakh to ₹75 lakh, depending on the rarity and materials. With over 10 bags, her collection is estimated at ₹4 crore, making it an enviable showcase.

Japanese Tea Set

Her love for tea was sparked by her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Her refined tea ritual is elevated by none other than a Noritake tea set. Noritake happens to be Japan’s oldest and most prestigious crockery brand. Each cup is crafted from the finest quality china and adorned with intricate 22-carat gold and platinum detailing. The set isn’t reserved solely for special occasions. Nita prefers to enjoy her daily tea from this opulent collection.

Noritake tea cup from Japan (ETV Bharat)

Estimated Cost: A jaw-dropping ₹1.5 crore, with each cup costing over ₹3 lakh.

Original Art Collection

She has a private art collection that includes works by international artists and Indian artists including Anish Kapoor and Subodh Gupta. According to international publication ARTnews, she is among the top 200 art collectors in the world. Ambani is the tour de force behind art hub NMACC, and is an honorary trustee of the Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art) in New York. She has helped fund solo shows there for artists Nasreen Mohamedi and Mrinalini Mukherjee.

Nita Ambani is a supporter of the Met gallery in New York since 2016 (Agencies)

Estimated Cost: With some artworks valued at several crores, her collection is as precious as it is rare.