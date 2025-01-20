Nita Ambani’s 200-Year-Old Antique Pendant And Black Kanchipuram Saree Stole The Show At Trump's Dinner

When it comes to making a statement, Nita Ambani knows how to do it with elegance, heritage, and unmatched style. At a private reception hosted by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, the business icon and philanthropist dazzled in a breathtaking Kanchipuram saree, paired with a striking 200-year-old parrot pendant.

Nita Ambani's attire for the evening was a black Kanchipuram silk saree. She is known for her love of sarees, and brought a unique blend of tradition and modern style during a recent visit to Washington, D.C. At the dinner hosted by Trump, she wore a stunning black Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh. This saree features over 100 carefully chosen traditional motifs inspired by the temples of Kanchipuram.

Designed by National Award-winning artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, it included symbols like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle representing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (peacock symbolizing immortality), and Sorgavasal trails (inspired by Indian folklore).

What Is A Kanchipuram Saree?

A Kanchipuram saree is often called the “queen of silks,” since it is one of India’s most prized and celebrated traditional textiles. These sarees come from Kanchipuram, a town in Tamil Nadu known for its rich weaving heritage. They are made from pure mulberry silk and decorated with zari, which is made of gold or silver. The sarees are famous for their durability, vibrant colours, and intricate patterns, which often include traditional motifs like peacocks, temples, and mythical creatures that reflect the town's spiritual and cultural history.

What makes Kanchipuram sarees special is the craftsmanship behind them. Each saree is woven by skilled artisans who often spend weeks creating one piece. The borders and body of the saree are usually woven separately and then delicately joined together (a technique unique to Kanchipuram sarees). Kanchipuram sarees are known for their wide borders and heavy texture, making them ideal for special occasions like weddings and festivals. Owning one is like having a piece of timeless art in your wardrobe.

Contemporary Styling

To give the traditional look a contemporary edge, she paired the saree with a custom velvet blouse by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, complete with a built-up neckline and intricate beadwork. Her accessories were equally captivating, including a 200-year-old parrot-shaped pendant from Southern India. This masterpiece was encrusted with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls, and carried the rich artistry of gold Kundan work and enamel detailing.

Mrs. Ambani wore a rare 200-year-old pendant teamed with matching earrings (Image courtesy RIL)

With this ensemble, Nita Ambani effortlessly showcased the beauty and heritage of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. What truly sets Mrs. Ambani apart is her ability to merge India’s cultural heritage with contemporary sophistication. With her hair elegantly styled in a low bun and her makeup kept minimal yet radiant, Nita allowed her ensemble to take centrestage.