Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Date, Significance, And Complete Guide To Observe The Fast

There are 24 sacred Ekadashis mentioned in Hindu scriptures, and Nirjala Ekadashi is regarded as the most challenging but also the most spiritually rewarding. For over a thousand years, devotees have believed that fasting on Ekadashi transforms lives by bestowing divine blessings and spiritual growth.

According to astrologer Rahul Dey, Nirjala Ekadashi means "Ekadashi without water." It is the only Ekadashi fast in the entire year where both food and water are prohibited, which makes it the most difficult of all Ekadashis. From an astrological perspective, rare celestial events are said to occur on this day. In 2025, Mercury will transit into its own sign, Gemini, creating the auspicious Bhadra Raja Yoga.

Scriptures state that observing this fast with complete faith and devotion to Lord Vishnu can wash away sins and help one attain moksha (liberation). It is even said that if one is unable to observe any other fast throughout the year, observing Nirjala Ekadashi once is equivalent to fasting on all 24 Ekadashis.

The Special Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi:

The term 'Nirjala' comes from two Sanskrit words—nir (without) and jal (water), which makes it clear that water is not consumed on this day if you are observing a fast. While most Ekadashis permit fruit, milk, or water consumption during the fast, Nirjala Ekadashi doesn't. This is also known as Vamana Ekadashi, which is believed to test the devotion and discipline.

Date and Time for Nirjala Ekadashi 2025:

Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 7 (Saturday). In India, it is celebrated with much fervour in ISKON temples across the country. Astrologer Rahul Dey has also shared some simple rituals to follow. He suggests that on Nirjala Ekadashi, just two cardamoms can change your fate. He suggests to place these cardamoms with a pinch of turmeric in a plastic box and keep it in your cash box to build financial stability throughout the year. Additionally, worshiping lord Vishnu with tulsi and chanting is suggested for peace and prosperity.

Note: Religious beliefs are personal. The above information is based on the views shared by an astrologer. ETV Bharat does not endorse or take responsibility for these claims. Please consult a trusted expert for personalised guidance.