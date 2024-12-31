ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Things To Say When Someone Asks About Your New Year Plans (And You Don't Have Any)

New Year’s Eve is the one night of the year when we collectively pretend to have our lives more together than we actually do. Before you get to the inevitable countdown, there’s one question that lurks in every December-end conversation: “So, what are your plans for New Year’s?”

If this question fills you with dread, you are not alone. The problem, of course, is that it’s designed to make you feel inadequate. Say you’re staying in, and people look at you like you’ve decided to start composting your feelings. Say you’re going out, and you’re immediately met with follow-ups: “Where? With whom? Is there a theme?” It’s exhausting.

1. The Overachiever’s Plan

“I’m hosting a vision board party followed by a three-hour yoga session to manifest positive energy for 2025.”

Is it true? Probably not. Does it sound impressive? Absolutely. And the beauty of this response is that no one will ask to join you because they’ll assume they’re not on your level of “spiritual enlightenment”!

2. The Philosophical Deflection

“I don’t really believe in the concept of New Year’s. Time is a construct, you know?”

This response is ideal if you want to stop the conversation cold and leave people wondering if they should reevaluate their existence. Bonus points if you follow it up with a sip of wine and a distant stare.

3. The Nostalgic Throwback

“I’m recreating Y2K CD players, glitter gel and panic about technology crashing at midnight.”

This is a fun way to make people laugh while subtly reminding them that they don’t need elaborate plans. Plus, who wouldn’t want to spend the evening dancing to Britney's Oops!... I Did It Again?