New Shaadi Playbook: How Couples Are Swapping Heavy Lehengas For Fusion Fits, Dhols For Drones, And Still Keeping It Traditional
From the trousseau to the décor, food, and even the use of technology, weddings are now a mix of old-school charm and modern-day creativity.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Indian weddings have always been about big emotions, bigger guest lists, and the biggest food spreads you’ll ever see. But if you’ve attended one in the last few years, you’d know that the vibe is changing. Couples today don’t want a copy-paste of their parents’ shaadi albums. They want celebrations that respect tradition but also feel personal, stylish, and Instagrammable. From the trousseau to the décor, food, and even the use of technology, weddings are now a mix of old-school charm and modern-day creativity.
Silk Meets Street Style
The bridal trousseau was once a set formula: silks, gold jewellery, and heavy lehengas meant to last for decades. That still exists, but now brides and grooms are adding a twist. Alongside the classic red lehenga, you’ll spot ivory, pastels, or even metallics. Traditional weaves like Banarasi and Kanjivaram are getting paired with edgy blouses, capes, and crop tops. Grooms too are experimenting, pairing bandhgalas with sneakers or layering sherwanis with long jackets. The idea is simple: honour the tradition, but make it wearable and fun.
Take the case of Mumbai-based Chandni, a fashion stylist, and Karan, a software engineer, who had a trousseau that was a mix of high fashion and heirlooms. Chandni wore her grandmother’s Kanjivaram saree for the pheras but paired it with a cape blouse from a young indie designer. “At our sangeet, Karan put on an asymmetrical draped kurta with sneakers. We had jalebis right next to Japanese mochi in the buffet,” says the bride. There was a cheeky couple quiz during the mehendi that had everyone laughing. For décor, they went classic-meets-modern: brass diyas mixed with fairy lights and pastel roses.
When Marigolds Meet Fairy Lights
Says Prerana Agarwal Saxena, Founder and CEO of WedEase & Theme Weavers Designs, “Mehendi functions today have couple games and interactive activities, making the event more engaging. While many brides still opt for traditional henna designs, others choose henna tattoos for a quicker, more modern alternative. The décor retains its cultural essence with genda flowers and mehendi vibes, the overall feel and colour schemes are fresher."
So, marigolds and henna are still around, but now they’re paired with quirky props, interactive photo booths, and even stand-up comedy sessions. Think Bollywood music, flower jewellery, and an emcee keeping guests on their toes with games.
Décor is where the real creativity shines. Marigolds, diyas, and rangolis are not going anywhere, but they are being reinvented. Prerana shares: “Couples are pairing traditional elements with fairy lights, glass installations, and sustainable décor concepts. Think marigolds arranged in modern art-inspired patterns, earthen pots paired with western florals, or traditional baskets filled with pastel roses.”
Shirisha M, a Hyderabad-based architect, and Arjun Ravi, an entrepreneur based in the US, wanted their wedding to be eco-conscious without losing its festive charm. So, they customised everything.
“Our mehendi décor had traditional marigolds arranged in geometric art patterns, but instead of plastic props, the planner used bamboo and recycled glass. Guests were served local farm-to-table menus. The millet khichdi was a hit. Our invites were digital with a QR code for directions, and the entire wedding was live-streamed for friends abroad,” Arjun tells us. The décor still felt rooted but also reflects the couple’s personality.
Butter Chicken Still Rules, But So Does Sushi
If you ask any wedding guest why they’re excited to attend, 8 out of 10 will say “the food.” Indian weddings have always been about feeding everyone until they can’t move. That hasn’t changed, but the menus are getting smarter. Alongside chaat counters and mithai, you’ll find sushi bars, live pasta stations, and vegan-friendly options. Even desserts are getting an upgrade: think gajar ka halwa but served in mini tartlets.
It’s not about replacing tradition but giving guests choice. After all, what’s more Indian than hospitality?
Weddings in 2025 are no longer just about the relatives in attendance. Thanks to technology, they’re global events. From live-streaming functions for relatives abroad to using wedding apps for RSVP tracking, tech is part of the wedding journey. Drone photography and AR wedding invites are no longer rare. Some couples even curate Spotify playlists for each function, making the experience more personal.
It’s still about family, food, and faith. The only difference is that couples now want the shaadi to reflect their story. So, the lehenga may be ivory, the décor may include fairy lights, and the food may serve tacos next to tikkas but at the heart of it, the traditions stay intact.
