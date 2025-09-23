ETV Bharat / lifestyle

New Shaadi Playbook: How Couples Are Swapping Heavy Lehengas For Fusion Fits, Dhols For Drones, And Still Keeping It Traditional

Indian weddings have always been about big emotions, bigger guest lists, and the biggest food spreads you’ll ever see. But if you’ve attended one in the last few years, you’d know that the vibe is changing. Couples today don’t want a copy-paste of their parents’ shaadi albums. They want celebrations that respect tradition but also feel personal, stylish, and Instagrammable. From the trousseau to the décor, food, and even the use of technology, weddings are now a mix of old-school charm and modern-day creativity.

Silk Meets Street Style

The bridal trousseau was once a set formula: silks, gold jewellery, and heavy lehengas meant to last for decades. That still exists, but now brides and grooms are adding a twist. Alongside the classic red lehenga, you’ll spot ivory, pastels, or even metallics. Traditional weaves like Banarasi and Kanjivaram are getting paired with edgy blouses, capes, and crop tops. Grooms too are experimenting, pairing bandhgalas with sneakers or layering sherwanis with long jackets. The idea is simple: honour the tradition, but make it wearable and fun.

Take the case of Mumbai-based Chandni, a fashion stylist, and Karan, a software engineer, who had a trousseau that was a mix of high fashion and heirlooms. Chandni wore her grandmother’s Kanjivaram saree for the pheras but paired it with a cape blouse from a young indie designer. “At our sangeet, Karan put on an asymmetrical draped kurta with sneakers. We had jalebis right next to Japanese mochi in the buffet,” says the bride. There was a cheeky couple quiz during the mehendi that had everyone laughing. For décor, they went classic-meets-modern: brass diyas mixed with fairy lights and pastel roses.

When Marigolds Meet Fairy Lights

Says Prerana Agarwal Saxena, Founder and CEO of WedEase & Theme Weavers Designs, “Mehendi functions today have couple games and interactive activities, making the event more engaging. While many brides still opt for traditional henna designs, others choose henna tattoos for a quicker, more modern alternative. The décor retains its cultural essence with genda flowers and mehendi vibes, the overall feel and colour schemes are fresher."

So, marigolds and henna are still around, but now they’re paired with quirky props, interactive photo booths, and even stand-up comedy sessions. Think Bollywood music, flower jewellery, and an emcee keeping guests on their toes with games.