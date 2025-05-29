Rainy Treats Galore: Savour The Season With Warm Vegan Flavours At Pause In Mumbai

Rain is here in Mumbai, a little early but for good to give us all respite from the scorching heat. Howeve, rainy seasons comes with cravings from delicious food. And now, as the city slows down with the rain and the familiar rhythm of monsoon returns, Pause introduces its new breakfast menu to slow down and enjoy dishes that feel just right for the season. These carefully picked plant-based monsoon offerings bring together familiar comfort and highlight ingredients and preparations that naturally suit the rhythm of rainy days.

Begin with a cup of house-made Kahwa Tea — an age-old Kashmiri brew reimagined with green tea leaves, saffron strands, and dried rose petals, gently spiced for depth and warmth. For something richer, the Hot Chocolate offers a deeply indulgent sip, customisable with almond, oat, coconut, soy, or millet milk. The Masala Chai is a rainy-day classic, brewed with warming spices that comfort instantly. Or try the iconic Turmeric Latte, a golden-hued, healing cup that brings gentle warmth and anti-inflammatory goodness with every sip.

Khao Suey (ETV Bharat)

The all-day breakfast menu offers plenty of reasons to linger. The Shakshuka features pesto-grilled tofu and veggie skewers on a bed of slow-cooked tomato sauce, paired with pita or gluten-free toast. The Spinach and Mushroom Cheese Crepes are served with a cherry tomato salad and sour cream relish. Filled with spinach, mushrooms, cream cheese, and basil pesto, the ragi crepes make for a hearty bite that’s still light on the stomach. To satisfy that craving for something hot and crispy, the Enoki Wings hit the spot. They are tempura-fried, brushed with gochujang, and served with a kaffir lime leaf aioli for just the right balance of heat and crunch. For those working out of the café, the Korean Cream Cheese Buns make the perfect desk-side snack. They are fluffy, garlicky, and filled with cashew cheese.

Enoki Wings (ETV Bharat)

Jackfruit Makhani (ETV Bharat)

Main plates like the Jackfruit Makhni served with cumin rice, and pickled onions bring Indian comfort food to the forefront, while the Mac & Cheese offers a plant-based twist on the classic with vegan milk and cheese, making it a creamy but balanced meal. Or settle in with a bowl of Khao Suey; a comforting coconut broth layered with warming spices, noodles, and an array of crunchy toppings, perfect for a slow, mindful meal on a rainy day.

24 Carrot, a spiced carrot cake (ETV Bharat)

Hazelnut Gianduja Pancakes (ETV Bharat)

Dessert takes a playful route. The Hazelnut Gianduja Pancakes, made gluten-free with millet pancakes, are a chocolatey option that works just as well for breakfast as for a mid-day treat. Fulfilling your desi dessert dreams, the 24 Carrot is a spiced carrot cake served with gajar halwa and saffron-infused milk making it a perfect treat for monsoon evenings.

When: Until season lasts

Where: Carter Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 1,000 + for two

Contact: 9867580809