Horoscope: New Learning From Your Sweetheart Can Happen Today For Cancer | Read Astrological Prediction For August 4

Astrological Predictions For August 4, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will explore a different side of passion in yourself. Issues that you have been arguing over with your spouse may be sorted by evening. Today is likely to be a very average day on the financial front for you. Since inflow of money is not going to be satisfactory, you must avoid taking any risks. You need to abide by the schedule and should not push yourself too much or you may end up falling ill.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Things may not go in your luck. The difference in the two mindsets may not help you feel good. You should avoid confrontation with your loved one. On the whole, you shall be preoccupied with your financial situation and how to improve it. If you are in a partnership business, then your finances will be good. You are likely to be stubborn about work. This may lead to a clash with your colleagues.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Love life may seem uneventful as you may be in mood to not spend time with your beloved in domestic matters. Engage in activities that may please your partner. A good day for finances . However, your routine life may get more stressful from the monetary viewpoint. At the work front you may have to work your fingers to the bone to cope up with work and colleagues. Although you may be able to impress them with a good sense of humor.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart. For buying new stocks, the day looks good. You should make the most out of this favourable day in order to increase your fiscal strength considerably. Things will be in your luck today. Your punctuality and penchant for accuracy will be applauded in the workplace.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. The difference of opinions may block your relationship. You should be a good listener when you are with your sweetheart since this is the only way to avoid arguments. Learning from your mistakes may re-open the door of a smooth relationship. The inflow of finances is going to be rather sluggish today. You would do well to keep a tab on your expenses, and not spend on anything, or your saving reserves will get depleted.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You may be over demanding today. Arguments with your beloved are on the cards. So stay cautious. It’s better to try to be humble to keep your partner happy. You shall pay a lot of attention to financial matters as your funds may be running low. Your colleagues are likely to seek you out today. They may wish to hear your expert opinion on matters. You will be more than glad to help them.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. In your love life there may be chances of minor fights over trivial matters, however, it may not be a major reason for concern. Things may settle for good as you may head towards a smooth relationship. In financial matters stars may favor you as your past investments may start bearing good results. However, professionally things may not work smoothly due to lack of time management. Participating in a workshop or seminar may help to learn new things related to your career.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Changing your approach towards life will reveal the real you. Try to solve the problems you are facing in love. You may take the help of your near and dear ones. Managing emotional complexity will be a challenge. You need to avoid criticizing your soulmate. You shall be in your original mood for money matters today. You feel it is important to build your financial profile, because it is what makes you consider yourself to be successful.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. The first half of the day seems to be average while in the second half of the day you will be in a good mood and will be able to achieve all the work related targets. You should schedule meetings with important people in the second half as it will surely help get some business or will lead you to make quick financial progress. You will be in no mood to play the role of a critic today.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may be in a mood to present your ideas and opinions in a firm manner. You need to be a little careful of your words. Make sure your words do not sound too practical. You need to handle the matter a bit diplomatically. Today you are likely to have some financial gains. This is going to make you feel enthused to work harder in the desired direction. If you are in a job, you might want to work more.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Relationship wise, it may not be a great day. You may have trouble dealing with your emotions. Managing the emotional stress will be the challenge. However, today you are going to do very well in your field of work, which will be directly linked to your financial progress too. You will strike to work harder at your job. Today, you should think pros and cons of the matter and avoid taking an impulsive decision.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will be placed in Scorpio today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Stability will be the main concern today. You may feel a bit insecure about your beloved. You may expect a lot but are not getting loyalty from your partner. Building better relationships with those around you will help you move ahead. Today you are going to rock, as luck is completely in your favour. You will be able to make good money today. If you have invested in the stock market, you are going to earn well.