New Dance Musical 'Mumbai Star' Is A Tribute To The City Of Dreams, Premieres In Mumbai And Delhi Soon

Aditya Birla initiative Aadyam Theatre is all set to present its biggest production yet. Mumbai Star is a high-energy dance musical that brings together theatre, music, and movement in a story about ambition and grit.

Originally written by Devika Shahani, the script has been reimagined with a fresh perspective by long-time Aadyam collaborators Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri. Produced by The Dragon Rose Project, in collaboration with the Min-on Concert Association (Tokyo, Japan), Mumbai Star is directed by Nadir Khan, with choreography by Avantika Bahl and movement collaborations from Vidushi Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta, and Vivaran Dhasmana. It stars seasoned actor Rajit Kapur alongside Abhishek Choksi, Avenav Mukherjee, Arushi Nigam, Eden Pereira, Jayesh Sarange, Jimit Thaker and others.

The musical tells the story of Dev, a young dancer from a small coastal town who comes to Mumbai with big dreams. Determined to win the city’s biggest talent competition, Dev navigates the fast-paced world of fame, failure, friendship, and self-discovery. Along the way, he meets a mentor who changes the course of his life.

The show features an original 19-track album composed by Dhruv Ghanekar and written by Ishitta Arun. The soundtrack includes 8 songs and 11 instrumental pieces in a mix of styles — from hip hop and kathak to orchestral ballads and folk-inspired beats. Highlights include tracks like Kai Re Kai, Khoya Khoya, Mumbai Star, and the emotionally charged Downfall. Top music artists such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, Kunal Ganjawala, Stony Psyko, Ravi Chary, and Naveen Kumar have lent their voices to the album, which is now available for streaming on all major platforms.

Mumbai Star will premiere in Mumbai with two shows on May 24 and 25 at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, followed by two shows in Delhi on June 14 and 15 at Kamani Auditorium. The production is a tribute to Mumbai itself — a city that thrives on chaos, hope and relentless drive.