Faith On Foot: Nepali Devotee Undertakes 500-Km Backwards-Foot March Pilgrimage To Maha Kumbh

Sultanpur: Amid the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a couple has embarked on an extraordinary journey, which has captivated the hearts of many. Rupan Das, a 58-year-old resident of Lakhanwar village in Kohlapur Municipality, Nepal began a remarkable 500-kilometre pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, walking backwards.

Accompanied by his wife, Patrani, Rupan set out on this spiritual journey 13 days ago, leaving behind their village and walking through Gorakhpur before reaching Ayodhya. After offering prayers at the Ramlala shrine, the couple continued their trek toward Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway. They reached Sultanpur on Monday, leaving local residents in awe as they witnessed this unusual pilgrimage.

Rupan and his wife have travelled across India with unwavering devotion, with Rupan walking backwards on the side of the road, and his wife following behind carrying the couple's essentials on her head. The couple, despite the strenuous journey, have not asked for anything from anyone, relying solely on the kindness of strangers along the way. If offered food or gifts like rice and lentils, they gratefully accept, preparing simple meals together.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rupan shared his inspiration for the journey. He said, "I am doing this Padyatra (foot pilgrimage) to spread the message of Sanatan Dharma. It is the best religion. Sanatan teaches respect for one another." He added that he was motivated by divine inspiration and a deep sense of spiritual commitment.