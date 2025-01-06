NCPA Mumbai And National Theatre UK's Connections Brings Professional Theatre Experience to Youth

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in association with the National Theatre UK, is about to conclude the third edition of Connections India, a theatrical initiative that brings professional theatre experiences directly to the youth of Mumbai.

The program this year, which commenced in August 2024 and will reach its culmination in January 2025, continues in its mission to unlock the creative potential of young minds from various schools and allows them to thrive in a collective creative platform.

This year, 16 schools, colleges, and NGOs across Mumbai will perform plays commissioned by the National Theatre UK as well as the NCPA. For the first time two plays written by Indian playwrights are a part of the line-up. The plays cover a wide variety of topics, from grief and anxiety to success and climate change.

Under the expert guidance of industry professionals, students have gained hands-on acting experience. Professional theatre directors worked with students of each institution, providing feedback and leading the students through the rehearsal and performance process. Teachers from each school and college also supervised rehearsals and helped students gain the confidence to perform in a public setting. Throughout the programme, students and teachers participated in workshops by leading theatre practitioners to enhance their acting, voice, and technical knowhow.

Students also expanded their skills beyond acting and dived into the other aspects of putting up a play. The Backstage Pass Camp, a five-day training workshop providing training in stage design, management, and more. Students were also taken on field trips to the NCPA, where they could familiarise themselves with its rich history and cultural legacy. Connections India will culminate in the Connections Festival, to be held between the 16th to the 26th of January 2025 where each school gets to perform their play at the Experimental Theatre at the NCPA.

The NCPA and National Theatre are continuing to make Connections India more inclusive and diverse with each iteration of the program. This year, schools from NGOs like Teach for India, Akanksha Foundation, Angel Express, and the Aseema Trust - who have previously participated in Connections India - were a part of it this year. First-time participants include the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a school for intellectually disabled students. Other participating schools and colleges include Bombay International School, Wilson College, The German School (DSB), and the Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), among others.

Connections India represents the coming together of two of the world's most esteemed cultural institutions (the NCPA and the National Theatre UK) each with a profound commitment to nurturing the performing arts and fostering arts education. Through this collaboration, young talent from all walks of life get to immerse in an authentic theatre-making process, gaining hands-on experience in every facet of production.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), shared his excitement for Connections India 2025: “We are thrilled to present the third year of Connections India, a celebration of youth, creativity, and collaboration. Theatre has the unique ability to shape individuals, nurturing empathy, confidence, and a deeper understanding of the world around us. Programs like Connections offer young people the opportunity to engage with stories that resonate with their experiences, while also fostering skills that will serve them throughout their lives. At the NCPA, we believe that participating in such initiatives is crucial for today’s youth—helping them develop not only as performers but also as individuals. With 16 incredible schools, workshops, and performances of some of the most exciting contemporary plays, we are excited to witness how these young people will inspire and connect with audiences. Together with the National Theatre, UK, we are proud to support this remarkable festival and look forward to the transformative impact it will have on both the performers and their audiences.”

Sharing the idea behind the initiative, Shernaz Patel, Creative Learning Director, Connections India said, “Connections celebrates young people - they are the artists, the singers, dancers and backstage teams. But most importantly these are their stories written by some of the best international playwrights. These plays speak to young people. They are funny, poignant and hard hitting. They are about issues that matter to them. What we add to this incredible initiative is NCPA's professional expertise - directors, production and technical excellence that lift these plays and make them come alive on stage. Everything we do at the festival from the decor, food, outdoor entertainment, workshops, adds to this unique and important celebration of what it means to be young in today's India”.

Ragini Singh Khushwaha, Creative Learning Producer, Connections India, shared the initiative's journey: “Connections India has witnessed incredible growth in just three years, establishing itself as a vital platform for young people in theatre. It offers a much-needed space for creating and performing plays that resonate with their experiences. More than just theatre, it brings together young people from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, learn, and share their stories with audiences who see the world through their eyes."

At its core, Connections is about education, personal growth, and self-expression through creative exploration. Students participating in the program will hone critical skills such as communication, teamwork, and emotional intelligence, all while navigating the rich complexities of theatre. This initiative not only fosters artistic talent but also prepares students to become thoughtful, creative leaders in whatever path they choose.

The NCPA invites schools, educators, cultural organisations, and patrons of the arts to support this extraordinary initiative and clear their calendars for the upcoming Connections Festival. The two-week-long festival is a chance to experience topical and high-calibre theatre about contemporary issues, written specifically for the youth. Connections India helps ensure that the next generation has access to the profound and lasting impact of the performing arts.