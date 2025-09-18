ETV Bharat / lifestyle

9 Days Of Glow: Your Simple, No-Nonsense Navratri Skincare Routine

Navratri is that time of the year when the air buzzes with music, vibrant colours, and unstoppable energy. It’s nine days of non-stop garba, dandiya, late-night celebrations, but skincare tends to fall behind in the madness.

This year, let’s skip the overcomplicated skincare routines that sound like they were designed by a lab scientist with a PhD in Confusion. Instead, think simple, effective, and sustainable: exactly what Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct Skincare, recommends. “Nine days of festivities call for stamina, not just for your energy levels, but for your skin as well,” she says. And she couldn’t be more right.

Step 1: Start Simple

Mornings during Navratri are a race against time. You need to get ready, get your energy up, and get your glow on... all before the first round of dandiya starts. Malini’s advice: Keep it fuss-free. “A mild, non-stripping cleanser refreshes the skin without disrupting its natural balance,” she says. Skip anything aggressive that promises miracles but leaves your skin dry or irritated.

Next up is Vitamin C serum. Think of it as your skin’s personal bodyguard against pollution, sweat, and stress. It adds an instant glow, acts as an antioxidant, and keeps your skin fighting the early signs of ageing, all while making you selfie-ready.

Finally, don’t forget the dynamic duo: oil-free moisturizer and broad-spectrum sunscreen. Why oil-free? Because you’ll be sweating enough already without adding another layer of grease. And sunscreen? Let’s just say, you don’t want to end up with a tan that even your cousin’s Instagram filter can’t fix.

This lightweight trio preps your skin to handle the heat, the lights, and the selfies for the day.

Step 2: Evening Reset

After a full day of glam, makeup, sweat, and probably some street food, your skin is screaming for mercy. What not to do: slap on a dozen serums or go for the harsh chemical peel you bought last month but never used.