9 Days Of Glow: Your Simple, No-Nonsense Navratri Skincare Routine
Follow these three practical steps daily during the Navratri season to maintain your dewy glow.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 9:31 AM IST
Navratri is that time of the year when the air buzzes with music, vibrant colours, and unstoppable energy. It’s nine days of non-stop garba, dandiya, late-night celebrations, but skincare tends to fall behind in the madness.
This year, let’s skip the overcomplicated skincare routines that sound like they were designed by a lab scientist with a PhD in Confusion. Instead, think simple, effective, and sustainable: exactly what Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct Skincare, recommends. “Nine days of festivities call for stamina, not just for your energy levels, but for your skin as well,” she says. And she couldn’t be more right.
Step 1: Start Simple
Mornings during Navratri are a race against time. You need to get ready, get your energy up, and get your glow on... all before the first round of dandiya starts. Malini’s advice: Keep it fuss-free. “A mild, non-stripping cleanser refreshes the skin without disrupting its natural balance,” she says. Skip anything aggressive that promises miracles but leaves your skin dry or irritated.
Next up is Vitamin C serum. Think of it as your skin’s personal bodyguard against pollution, sweat, and stress. It adds an instant glow, acts as an antioxidant, and keeps your skin fighting the early signs of ageing, all while making you selfie-ready.
Finally, don’t forget the dynamic duo: oil-free moisturizer and broad-spectrum sunscreen. Why oil-free? Because you’ll be sweating enough already without adding another layer of grease. And sunscreen? Let’s just say, you don’t want to end up with a tan that even your cousin’s Instagram filter can’t fix.
This lightweight trio preps your skin to handle the heat, the lights, and the selfies for the day.
Step 2: Evening Reset
After a full day of glam, makeup, sweat, and probably some street food, your skin is screaming for mercy. What not to do: slap on a dozen serums or go for the harsh chemical peel you bought last month but never used.
What you should do: Gentle cleansing. Malini emphasizes a gentle cleanser that wipes away makeup, sweat, and pollution without stripping your skin. “Hydrating serums or calming toners help restore lost moisture and soothe any irritation,” she says.
Then, before you crash into bed, lock in the goodness with a barrier-supportive moisturizer. Not too heavy, not too light... just enough to help your skin repair and stay resilient for the next day’s festivities.
Step 3: Choose Smart Makeup and Mind Your Lifestyle
Navratri is about fun, not skin regret. Pick non-comedogenic, long-stay makeup formulations. Why? Because they don’t clog pores, they don’t melt into a sad puddle of mascara halfway through the evening, and they make your makeup removal process way less dramatic than a Bollywood breakup scene.
Hydration isn’t just about slathering creams. Malini suggests simple hacks that work wonders; like carrying a calming mist and sipping enough water throughout the day. Every time you take a break between garba steps, spritz a little mist and gulp some H2O. Your skin won’t thank you with dramatic flair, but it will glow subtly and consistently.
Forget Miracle Products, Trust Repetition and Balance
Here’s the biggest myth to bust: glowing skin doesn’t come from stacking products like Lego bricks. It doesn’t come from that one miracle serum you bought online after watching a five-minute ad. It comes from a simple routine, repeated day after day, without skipping steps or panicking about a single breakout.
According to Malini, “The glow that sustains through all nine days doesn’t come from overloading your skin with products, but from repetition and balance.” It’s about consistent care, smart choices, and not falling for hype.
