Give A Modern Twist To Your 'Vrat Ka Khana' This Navratri With These Indulgent Fasting-Friendly Recipes
From vrat-friendly classic to creative modern twists, these Navratri recipes will bring together taste, tradition, and nutrition to your plate
Published : September 22, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST
It is that time of the year when the days seem longer, as the wait for heading to the Garba ground at night is unbearable. Apart from the decorated pandals, loud music, and garba, these nine days of Navratri bring kitchens across India alive with aromas of sattvic cooking. Meals that are prepared without onion, garlic, or excess spice, yet brimming with flavour. For many, it's time for fasting on wholesome foods that energise the body to keep your spirits high for the garba nights. From Sabudana khichdi and kattu puri to innovative recipes like Mawa Yogurt Cake and broccoli salad, these recipes will make your Navratri fasting both nourishing and indulgent.
Sabudana Khichdi
Light, wholesome, and easy to digest, Sabudana Khichdi is a complete dish for fasting during Navratri. It is a balanced meal of nutrition and flavour.
Ingredients:
Sabudana (tapioca pearls) - 1 cup, Ghee - 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds - 1 tsp, Green chilies - 1-2 chopped, Potatoes - 2 medium diced, Peanuts - ¼ cup roasted and crushed, Sendha namak (rock salt) as needed, Lemon juice, coriander leaves
Method:
- Soak sabudana 5-6 hrs; drain.
- Heat ghee, add cumin, chilies, and potatoes. Cook till potatoes turn golden.
- Add sabudana, peanuts, and salt. Toss on low flame till sabudana turns translucent.
- Add lemon juice & coriander before serving.
Recipe by Chef Ashish Singh, Head Chef at Cafe Delhi Heights
Sabudana and Coconut Payasam
Both recipes are prepared without onion and garlic, keeping them light, sattvic, and suitable for Navratri fasting. They balance nutrition with festive indulgence, making them perfect for the occasion.
Ingredients:
Sabudana (sago pearls) – ½ cup, Fresh coconut milk – 2 cups, Jaggery – ½ cup (grated), Ghee – 1 tbsp, Cashew nuts – 8–10 (halved), Raisins – 1 tbsp, Cardamom powder – ½ tsp, Water – 2 cups
Method:
- Soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes, then drain.
- In a saucepan, boil 2 cups of water and add soaked sabudana. Cook until translucent.
- Add grated jaggery and stir until dissolved.
- Pour in fresh coconut milk, simmer gently without boiling too much.
- In a small pan, heat ghee, fry cashew and raisins until golden. Add to the payasam.
- Finish with cardamom powder and serve warm.
Recipe by Chef Ashish Verma, Executive Chef, Masala Synergy
Mawa Yogurt Cake with Rose-Infused Sugar Glaze and Nuts
This indulgent yet sattvik-friendly dessert is a modern take on Navratri celebrations. This rich creaminess of mawa blends beautifully with the light tang of yogurt, creating a soft, moist cake that feels festive without being overly heavy. Ideal for those who want to elevate their fasting menu.
Ingredients:
For the Cake:
Mawa (khoya) – 250 g, Thick yogurt – 200 g, Sugar – 100 g, Baking powder – 1 tsp, Baking soda – ¼ tsp, All-purpose flour – 150 g, Ghee or neutral oil – 75 g, Cardamom powder – ½ tsp, Rose water – 1 tbsp, Milk – 2–3 tbsp (as needed for consistency)
For the Topping:
Mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews) – 50 g, roughly chopped, Edible rose petals (optional) – a few
For the Rose Sugar Glaze
Sugar – 50 g, Water – 50 ml, Rose water – 1 tsp, Lemon juice – a few drops (optional)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F). Grease and line a 7-inch round cake tin with parchment paper.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, sugar, and baking powder.
- Stir well and let it sit for 5 minutes. This helps the baking powder activate and improves texture.
- Add crumbled mawa and ghee (or oil) to the yogurt mixture.
- Mix gently until well combined.
- Add cardamom powder and rose water.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour and baking soda.
- Gradually fold the sifted dry ingredients into the wet mixture.
- Add milk little by little to achieve a thick but pourable batter.
- Fold in half of the chopped nuts into the batter.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and level the surface.
- Sprinkle the remaining nuts and edible rose petals on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven at 180°C for 35–40 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean.
- In a saucepan, combine sugar and water. Heat gently until the sugar dissolves.
- Add rose water and a few drops of lemon juice to prevent crystallization.
- Simmer for 2–3 minutes until slightly thickened, then remove from heat.
- Once the cake is out of the oven and slightly cooled, drizzle the rose glaze over the top.
- Let it set before slicing
Recipe by Chef Parth Gupta, Founder Bloom Cafe
Makhana Makhani Gravy with Kuttu Paratha
This vrat-friendly dish is a twist on a classical North Indian delicacy. This indulgent is sattvik and filling at the same time, which makes this the star of any Navratri thali.
Makhana Makhani Gravy
Ingredients
Butter - 2 tablespoons, Cloves - 2, Cardamom - 2, Cumin seeds - 1/2 teaspoon, Garam masala powder - 1/2 teespoon, Kasuri methi - 1/2 teespoon, Tomato puree - 1 cup, Heavy cream - 1 cup, Milk - 1/2 cup, Salt to taste, Roasted makhana, Fresh cilantro for garnish
Method
- Melt butter in a pan, add cloves, cardamom, and cumin seeds. Sauté until fragrant.
- Add garam masala powder and kasuri methi. Sauté for 1 minute.
- Add tomato puree and cook until the mixture thickens.
- Stir in heavy cream and milk. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the roasted makhana into the gravy.
- Season with salt. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
Kuttu Paratha
Kattu is one of the most widely used grains during Navratri fasting, and parathas made with it are both filling and nourishing.
Ingredients:
Kattu flour - 1 cup, Water -1/2 cup, Salt to taste, Ghee or oil for brushing
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix kuttu flour, salt, and water to form a soft dough.
- Divide into equal portions and roll into parathas.
- Cook on a hot tawa, brushing with ghee or oil, until golden brown on both sides.
Recipes by Chef Tarun Sibal at Street Storyss
Broccoli Millet Salad
A vibrant, wholesome salad that combines the nutty goodness of foxtail millet with refreshing parsley, sweet dates, creamy avocado, and a hint of spice from broccoli. Finished with a zesty lemon vinaigrette, it’s festive, nourishing, and satvik.
Ingredients:
For the Spicy Broccoli
Broccoli florets - 1 cup, Chili flakes - 1/2 tsp, Rock Salt to taste, A pinch of black pepper
For Lemon Vinaigrette
Lemon Juice - 4 tsp, Rock salt - 1/2 tsp, Black pepper - 1/4 tsp, Olive oil - 1/4 cup, Kandsari sugar or jaggery powder - 2 tbsp
For Millet Tabbouleh
Foxtail millet - 1 cup cooked (samak ke chawal can also be used for fasting), Fresh parsley, finely chopped - 1/2 cup, Pomegranate seeds - 2 tbsp, Rock salt - 1/2 tsp, kandsari sugar or jaggery powder - 1 tsp, Olive oil - 1 tsp, Lemon juice - 1 tsp
For Salad Build-up
Millet tabbouleh (prepared above) - 1/2 cup, Dates 2, chopped, Roasted almonds - 2 tsp, Avocado diced - 1/4, Pomegranate seeds - 1 tbsp, Spicy broccoli (prepared above), A drizzle of lemon vinaigrette
Method
- Blanch broccoli florets in boiling water for 2 minutes, then transfer to cold water to retain color. Toss with chili flakes, salt, and pepper.
- In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, salt, pepper, olive oil, and kandsari sugar until smooth and emulsified.
- Cook foxtail millet until fluffy and let it cool. Mix with parsley, pomegranate, salt, sugar, olive oil, and lemon juice.
- On a plate, spread a layer of millet tabbouleh. Add dates, roasted almonds, avocado, and pomegranate. Top with spicy broccoli and finish with a drizzle of lemon vinaigrette.
Recipe by Chef Pooja Masurkar at Pause, Mumbai
Paneer and Peanut Seekh Kebab
A refined, Sattvik-friendly take on the classic seekh kebab meets the nutty crunch of roasted peanuts, bound with potato and rajgira flour. Perfectly seasoned for Navratri fasting and finished with a hint of smokiness.
Ingredients:
Paneer, grated – 250 g, Roasted peanuts, coarsely ground – 3 tbsp, Boiled potato, grated – 1 medium, Sendha namak (rock salt / pink salt) – to taste, Green chilli, finely chopped – 1, Fresh ginger, grated – 1 tsp, Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped – 2 tbsp, Amaranth (rajgira) flour or Buckwheat (kuttu) flour – 2–3 tbsp, Roasted cumin powder (jeera) – ½ tsp, Freshly ground black pepper – ½ tsp, Lemon juice – 1 tsp, Ghee – as required
Method:
- In a mixing bowl, combine paneer, roasted peanuts, potato, green chilli, ginger, coriander, cumin, black pepper, and sendha namak.
- Gradually add flour until the mixture binds into a soft, firm dough. Finish with lemon juice.
- (Optional) For a smoky aroma, place the cooked kebabs in a covered bowl with a small katori containing hot coal drizzled with ghee for 1–2 minutes.
- Grease your palms with ghee, take a portion of the mixture, and shape evenly around skewers into elongated kebabs.
- Heat a grill pan or tawa, brush lightly with ghee or peanut oil, and cook kebabs over medium heat, rotating until golden on all sides (8–10 minutes). Alternatively, bake at 200°C for 12–15 minutes, turning once.
- Serve hot, finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.
Recipe by Shreyas Bhat, Culinary Director, GAIA
Read More: