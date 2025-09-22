ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Give A Modern Twist To Your 'Vrat Ka Khana' This Navratri With These Indulgent Fasting-Friendly Recipes

From vrat-friendly classic to creative modern twists, these Navratri recipes will bring together taste, tradition, and nutrition to your plate ( ETV Bharat )

It is that time of the year when the days seem longer, as the wait for heading to the Garba ground at night is unbearable. Apart from the decorated pandals, loud music, and garba, these nine days of Navratri bring kitchens across India alive with aromas of sattvic cooking. Meals that are prepared without onion, garlic, or excess spice, yet brimming with flavour. For many, it's time for fasting on wholesome foods that energise the body to keep your spirits high for the garba nights. From Sabudana khichdi and kattu puri to innovative recipes like Mawa Yogurt Cake and broccoli salad, these recipes will make your Navratri fasting both nourishing and indulgent.

Sabudana Khichdi

Light, wholesome, and easy to digest, Sabudana Khichdi is a complete dish for fasting during Navratri. It is a balanced meal of nutrition and flavour.

Sabudana Khichdi (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) - 1 cup, Ghee - 2 tbsp, Cumin seeds - 1 tsp, Green chilies - 1-2 chopped, Potatoes - 2 medium diced, Peanuts - ¼ cup roasted and crushed, Sendha namak (rock salt) as needed, Lemon juice, coriander leaves

Method:

Soak sabudana 5-6 hrs; drain.

Heat ghee, add cumin, chilies, and potatoes. Cook till potatoes turn golden.

Add sabudana, peanuts, and salt. Toss on low flame till sabudana turns translucent.

Add lemon juice & coriander before serving.

Recipe by Chef Ashish Singh, Head Chef at Cafe Delhi Heights

Sabudana and Coconut Payasam

Both recipes are prepared without onion and garlic, keeping them light, sattvic, and suitable for Navratri fasting. They balance nutrition with festive indulgence, making them perfect for the occasion.

Sabudana and Coconut Payasam (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

Sabudana (sago pearls) – ½ cup, Fresh coconut milk – 2 cups, Jaggery – ½ cup (grated), Ghee – 1 tbsp, Cashew nuts – 8–10 (halved), Raisins – 1 tbsp, Cardamom powder – ½ tsp, Water – 2 cups

Method:

Soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes, then drain.

In a saucepan, boil 2 cups of water and add soaked sabudana. Cook until translucent.

Add grated jaggery and stir until dissolved.

Pour in fresh coconut milk, simmer gently without boiling too much.

In a small pan, heat ghee, fry cashew and raisins until golden. Add to the payasam.

Finish with cardamom powder and serve warm.

Recipe by Chef Ashish Verma, Executive Chef, Masala Synergy

Mawa Yogurt Cake with Rose-Infused Sugar Glaze and Nuts

This indulgent yet sattvik-friendly dessert is a modern take on Navratri celebrations. This rich creaminess of mawa blends beautifully with the light tang of yogurt, creating a soft, moist cake that feels festive without being overly heavy. Ideal for those who want to elevate their fasting menu.

Mawa Yogurt Cake with Rose-Infused Sugar Glaze and Nuts (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

Mawa (khoya) – 250 g, Thick yogurt – 200 g, Sugar – 100 g, Baking powder – 1 tsp, Baking soda – ¼ tsp, All-purpose flour – 150 g, Ghee or neutral oil – 75 g, Cardamom powder – ½ tsp, Rose water – 1 tbsp, Milk – 2–3 tbsp (as needed for consistency)

For the Topping:

Mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews) – 50 g, roughly chopped, Edible rose petals (optional) – a few

For the Rose Sugar Glaze

Sugar – 50 g, Water – 50 ml, Rose water – 1 tsp, Lemon juice – a few drops (optional)

Method