Navratri 2025 Day 1: White Is The Colour, Bollywood-Inspired Style Guide For Men

No one appears timeless and elegant like SRK. His signature chikankari kurta paired with simple pyjamas exudes charm while keeping it comfortable. This look is perfect for Day 1 if you want to dance your way through Garba while still looking effortlessly stylish. A Nehru jacket in beige or pastel will up the complete look.

While girls have their fashion game sorted, we bring a styling guide for men inspired by Bollywood’s leading men. If you are looking for inspiration this Navratri, here are five Bollywood male actors whose white ensembles can guide your festive wardrobe.

Navratri is finally here, and those who play garba would know that the wait is finally over. It is not just a spiritual celebration, it has also become a festival of fashion, colour, and self-expression. Each of the nine days is dedicated to a specific colour, and Day 1 beging with White. The colour symbolises peace, purity, and a fresh start and an opportunity to experiment with ethnic, fusion, or even modern silhouettes.

The 83 actor is known for pushing fashion boundaries. He has often been spotted in quirky white ensembles. Pick up embroidered sherwani or asymmetric kurta like shirt, and even Indo-Western bandhgala. If you want to stand out in the crown, take cues from his styling. Pair a white draped kurta with dhoti pants or layer with a quirky embroidered jacket for a bold, fun,a nd festive look.

Shahid Kapoor's Contemporary White Bandhgala

If sophistication had a version, it would be Shahid Kapoor, who radiates class when steps into white bandhgala. This look is great for men who want a sharp and modern edge. A white bandhgala with embroidery can be worn with fitted trousers or churidar pants. Add a pocket square or brooch to keep the festive feel.

Varun Dhawan's Breezy White Lines Look

For festive yet casual vibe, pick Varun Dhawan's look in lightweight white linel shirts or kurtas with. If you want comfort while still following the colour these, this is ideal for you. Pair a linen kurta with straight pants or even jeans for a laid-back Garba night. Complete the look with leather mojris or juttis.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s White with Subtle Prints

Add a modern character to a classic outfit. Pick white block print or floral patters kurta with subtle embroidery to lift the look. A printed white kurta with neutral bottoms can give your Day 1 look a fresh, youthful energy. THis style is perfect for men who don't want to go plain white but want to keep it elegant.

Pro Tip: To complete the overall look, add accessories like leather mojris and embroidered stoles to chunky silver bracelets, accessories in earthy or metalic tones. This will add deapth to a white outfir. Moreover, keep your festive vibes up to complement your overall look.