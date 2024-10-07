Durga Puja 2024 decor: 5 Last Minute Tips To Transform Your Home With Little Changes

Navaratri is already here and decorating your home with carefully curated 9-color pallets is a powerful way to refresh and elevate your space. However, if you have not started your preparation and aren’t sure of how to start, we have got you covered. As Durga Puja begins tomorrow (Shashti), redefine your home and set the mood for the festival with some thoughtful changes. Whether you are aiming for a calm and comforting, a bold and energizing space, or something in between, a well-chosen palette can bring harmony and personality to your abode. Here are some last-minute practical tips to change the look of your home and ensure seamless transformation.

Create a puja space

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

First thing first! Choose a corner of your house where you can set up a small puja space or pandal for the goddess Durga. To decorate your little pandal use vibrant fabrics and colours like red, and yellow as the backdrop. Add marigold garlands and fairy lights to elevate the spiritual vibe. Don’t forget to add incense for a calming and energizing atmosphere at home.

Opt for traditional decorations.

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Torans, rangoli, urli with flowers and diyas can never go out of style. Hand flower or bead torans at the entrance and doorways for prosperity and to give your home a festive touch. A simple rangoli with bright colors and flower petals at the entrance will elevate the look of your home. Use floating diyas with flowers in a large decorative bowl filled with water. Keep this in your living area for a calming effect.

Set the ambience with lighting

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

While diyas and candles are unavoidable, string lights are something you can experiment with this year. Brighten-up your home with fairy and string lights around the pandal, windows and balconies. Use warm white or golden lights to create a festive glow. Ditch the traditional candle placing, instead use scented candles in decorating holders.

Keep the space neat

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Before anything else, it is important to declutter your home and keep it tidy. Use some fresh linens like new bedsheets, cushion covers, and curtains in bright colors like red, yellow, and gold to match the festive theme.

Music and chanting

Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)

Play some soft instrumental music or mantras in the background to elevate the spiritual mood and set your home with positivity.

Food arrangements

Rather than serving one by one, keep it a buffet-style food arrangement. Include sweets and ladders for prasad and keep them in food on the stand and let everyone enjoy the offering.