ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Navratri 2025 Wishes And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones | Navratri Images, Facebook Greetings, Whatsapp Status And Instagram Captions

Navratri 2025 is here, and if you are Indian, you know what that means. It’s not just nine nights of fasting, dancing, and prayers. It’s also nine days of colours, community, and endless WhatsApp forwards. You’ll see Instagram reels with garba beats, Facebook posts of devotion, and the good old WhatsApp statuses reminding everyone that it’s that time of the year again.

But Navratri is not just a festival, it’s a feeling. It’s about celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine forms, each symbolizing strength, wisdom, and positivity. It’s about gathering with family, friends, and sometimes even random neighbours who suddenly become garba partners. It’s about good triumphing over evil, light conquering darkness, and you realizing, once again, that you cannot say no to jalebis after breaking a fast.

Shubh Navratri (ETV Bharat)

So, while you are getting ready with your best chaniya choli, kurta-pyjama, or Indo-western mix, let’s find the right wishes, greetings, and captions to make your WhatsApp, Facebook, and Insta look as festive as your home.

Why Do We Celebrate Navratri?

Navratri, which literally means “nine nights,” is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Each day is linked to one form of the Goddess: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.