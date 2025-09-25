Navratri 2025: Here's How Dandiya Nights Keep You Fit And Energetic
Playing garba or dandiya nights is the best and most fun way to stay fit during these nine days.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Navratri is about indulgence, rich food, late nights, and endless celebrations. But what if you could eat as much as you want and stay fit at the same time? Enter dandiya night, the high-energy, music-filled gatherings that double up as a full-body workout without you even realising it. You are burning calories, improving your stamina, and boosting your mood while swirling, clapping, and twirling. That's why playing garba or dandiya nights is the best and most fun way to stay fit during these nine days. Here's how playing garba keeps your body fit:
Full-Body Workout:
You may not like to hit the gym every day for a full-body workout, or you may skip some steps, but dandiya nights compensate for all. Playing garba isn't just about rhythm and celebration, they double up as an excellent fitness routine. "The energetic steps, quick turns, and coordinated stick movements ensure that your entire body is engaged. Legs get a constant workout through hopping and footwork, arms stay active with swinging and tapping motions, and the core tightens with every twist and turn," explains Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert at Anytime Fitness. He says this combination makes Dandiya a calorie-burning session just like jogging, cycling, or even a high-intensity dance workout at the gym.
Heart and Lung Health:
Dandiya is the best cardio exercise. The continuous pace of the dance turns Dandiya into a workout session for the heart. Singh says when you dance for hours, it boosts your heart rate, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the cardiovascular system. "Rhythmic breathing with fast dancing enhances lung capacity and stamina. "Over time, this helps improve endurance levels and you feel less tired in daily life," says the fitness expert.
Strengthens Muscles and Bones:
Garba movements also contribute to toning and strengthening the body. Arm swings sculpt the shoulders and biceps. Singh says that the repeated steps strengthen leg muscles, and waist rotations engage the abdominal area. "The weight-bearing dancing helps increase bone density, which lowers the risk of osteoporosis or knee issues as you age," says Singh. Additionally, the repetitive steps also enhance mobility, coordination, and balance. "It is important not only for fitness enthusiasts but also for older people to stay active and fit."
Reduces Stress and Anxiety:
Dandiya or playing garba is more than exercise for the body. It is a therapy for the mind. Dancing to upbeat music releases endorphins, which are the happy hormones in the brain. These hormones help uplift mood, reduce stress levels, and ease anxiety. The synchronised movements with music help feel refreshed and relaxed after dancing. "This also improves sleep quality, which is often disturbed due to stress and anxiety."
Enhances Social Connection and Confidence:
While a solo workout is good, group dance, like playing garba, fosters connection and community spirit. Garba is played in circles with others in coordinated movements while sharing laughter, which builds a sense of belonging and camaraderie. Those who are shy or introverted can get maximum benefit . It can help boost their self-confidence and ease performance anxiety. "The lively and collective energy makes garba not just a workout but a celebration of physical and mental health," says the fitness expert.
Read More: