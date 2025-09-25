ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Navratri 2025: Here's How Dandiya Nights Keep You Fit And Energetic

Navratri is about indulgence, rich food, late nights, and endless celebrations. But what if you could eat as much as you want and stay fit at the same time? Enter dandiya night, the high-energy, music-filled gatherings that double up as a full-body workout without you even realising it. You are burning calories, improving your stamina, and boosting your mood while swirling, clapping, and twirling. That's why playing garba or dandiya nights is the best and most fun way to stay fit during these nine days. Here's how playing garba keeps your body fit:

Full-Body Workout:

You may not like to hit the gym every day for a full-body workout, or you may skip some steps, but dandiya nights compensate for all. Playing garba isn't just about rhythm and celebration, they double up as an excellent fitness routine. "The energetic steps, quick turns, and coordinated stick movements ensure that your entire body is engaged. Legs get a constant workout through hopping and footwork, arms stay active with swinging and tapping motions, and the core tightens with every twist and turn," explains Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert at Anytime Fitness. He says this combination makes Dandiya a calorie-burning session just like jogging, cycling, or even a high-intensity dance workout at the gym.

Heart and Lung Health:

Dandiya is the best cardio exercise. The continuous pace of the dance turns Dandiya into a workout session for the heart. Singh says when you dance for hours, it boosts your heart rate, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the cardiovascular system. "Rhythmic breathing with fast dancing enhances lung capacity and stamina. "Over time, this helps improve endurance levels and you feel less tired in daily life," says the fitness expert.