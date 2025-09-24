Navratri 2025: How To Pick The Perfect Necklace That Doesn't Get In Your Way While Dancing
Choosing the right necklace for Navratris is less about going for the biggest statement piece and more about balancing style with comfort.
Navratri is not just a festival, it's nine nights of rhythm, colour, devotion, and endless dancing. As the dhols beat louder and the dance circles grow bigger, dressing up becomes as much past of the celebration as the garba and dandiya moves. While the charm of your swirl and move lies in the lehenga and dupatta you ear, the real charm is in the jewellery that complements your look. And the star accessory is the necklace. But that can only be the star if it lets you move freely and not tangle in your dupatta, poke your skin in middle of a spin, or ismply weigh you down. "Choosing the right necklace for Navratris is less about hoing for the biggest statement piece and more about balancing style with comfort," says Adiya Modak, Co-founder of Utsaav, by Gargi. We got in touch with Modak to know some of the best nackless trends that not only looks stylish but also comfortable.
Choose the Right Necklace Length and Fit
You know that feeling when a long necklace is swinging all over the place, catching on your clothes, or getting tangled mid-spin? For a Navratri dance night, the trick is to go for shorter lengths. Think chokers or collars that fit snugly around your neck or just below the collarbone. They won’t move around and will stay right where they should, so you don't have to worry about them bumping into you. For a secure and elegant fit, consider a delicate pearl-drop choker or a traditional Kundan-style set.
Choose designs that are smaller, lighter, and more streamlined.
You don't want your jewelry to be hard to wear. Heavy or bulky necklaces can really weigh you down. Brass jewelry is a good example of a light item with a basic pendant that won't hang too low. Chains that are fine and flexible with little, secure pendants provide shine without adding weight. A coin pendant or a ruby stone are two great examples of designs that are both light and very sleek.
Put safety first with good clasps and materials.
Your necklace coming undone is the worst thing that can happen during a dance. That's why a strong clasp is a must-have. Always look for strong choices like a lobster clasp or a spring-ring clasp. And while you're doing it, take attention to the materials. Not only are high-quality ones like premium brass made to last through all that spinning, but they also feel great on your skin so that you can dance without a care in the world.
Don't wear too many layers or pendants that hang down.
A huge tip: necklaces with enormous or many dangling elements tend to become stuck in hair or clothes. It's better to wear a tiny, stable pendant that stays in place. And even though layered necklaces seem great, they can get tangled up, so be careful with them when you dance.
