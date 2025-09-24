ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Navratri 2025: How To Pick The Perfect Necklace That Doesn't Get In Your Way While Dancing

Navratri is not just a festival, it's nine nights of rhythm, colour, devotion, and endless dancing. As the dhols beat louder and the dance circles grow bigger, dressing up becomes as much past of the celebration as the garba and dandiya moves. While the charm of your swirl and move lies in the lehenga and dupatta you ear, the real charm is in the jewellery that complements your look. And the star accessory is the necklace. But that can only be the star if it lets you move freely and not tangle in your dupatta, poke your skin in middle of a spin, or ismply weigh you down. "Choosing the right necklace for Navratris is less about hoing for the biggest statement piece and more about balancing style with comfort," says Adiya Modak, Co-founder of Utsaav, by Gargi. We got in touch with Modak to know some of the best nackless trends that not only looks stylish but also comfortable.

Choose the Right Necklace Length and Fit

You know that feeling when a long necklace is swinging all over the place, catching on your clothes, or getting tangled mid-spin? For a Navratri dance night, the trick is to go for shorter lengths. Think chokers or collars that fit snugly around your neck or just below the collarbone. They won’t move around and will stay right where they should, so you don't have to worry about them bumping into you. For a secure and elegant fit, consider a delicate pearl-drop choker or a traditional Kundan-style set.