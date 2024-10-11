Navaratri 2024: Style Yourself In Pink With These Celebrity-Inspired Stunning Pink Lehengas To Exude Elegance

The nine colors of Navaratri hold a strong significance in Indian culture. Today is the eighth day of the festival, style yourself in Pink – a symbol of joy, youthfulness, and femininity – making it a perfect fit for Navratri. If you are wondering how to style to stand out in the crowd, we have got you covered. Take inspiration from these celebrities who have often been spotted in different shades of pink. So if you have dark pink or baby pink, you have a complete guide here to pick your best and exude elegance.

Alia Bhatt'ssoft pink lehenga

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

The Jigra actor is often spotted in different shades of pink at various occasions. In the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a soft pink lehenga in one of the wedding scenes, which quickly turned into a must-have style for Garba lovers. The lehenga was embellished with golden zari work, giving it a regal yet youthful vibe. The simplicity of her look, paired with traditional bangles and jhumkas, made it an ideal choice for those who wanted to look effortlessly chic during Navratri.

Katrina Kair's ethereal pink ensemble

Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is known for her understated yet striking fashion sense, and her appearance in a hot pink lehenga at the Ambani family’s grand Navratri celebration in 2019 left everyone mesmerized. The heavily embroidered outfit with mirror work gave it a modern Garba-ready feel, and her minimalistic styling, with statement earrings and a sleek ponytail, allowed the dress to shine.

Sara Ali Khan in baby pink zari lehenga

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Add this vibrant pink color Lehenga for today's look and pair it with minimal jewellery for a youthful touch. Pick up a lehenga which has intricate embroidery, it will give a traditional touch to your overall look.

Ananya Panday's fuchsia pink

Ananya Panday (Instagram)

If you are in your 20s, this is the color for you. If not lehenga, you can pick up a nice pink skirt paired with a top and a colorful dupatta to style your eighth-day look for Navaratri. Complete your festive look with oxidized jewellery and tie your hair in braids rather than keeping them open or in a bun.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

If you want to give your Navaratri look a fusion of traditional and modern, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' this flair lehenga is for you. A light baby pink shade with a choker paired with drop earnings would be a perfect match.

Janhavi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Instagram)

The old fish-cur style can never go out of fashion. A zari embroidered lehenga with intricate detailing is a perfect choice to exude your inner bold self. Pick up a choli over fish-cut lehenga than a complete blouse. Pair it with a minimal earpieces.