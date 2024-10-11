ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Confused About Elevating Your Garba Look? 4 Quick Tips To Answer All Your Doubts

Here's your quick guide to get ready in no time with no extra expense on clothes or accessories.

author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

The nine days of Navaratri are special for majority of people in India. While this Gujarat's folk dance and festival holds special connection with its people in the state, no one minds dressing up for a garba night and grooving over some Gujarati songs. If you are also like us planning to attend the last two days of the festival and not sure how to style your regular traditional wear. Here's your quick guide to get ready in no time with no extra expense on clothes or accessories.

Layer with jewelry:

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Adding some jewellery can really up your styling game with regular outfits Pair your Garba dress with chunky silver oxidized jewelry or traditional gold accessories to add a regal touch.

Opt for contrasting dupattas:

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor (Instagram)

A contrasting dupatta in colors like green, blue, or yellow can elevate your lehenga and make it stand out. You can also add a mirror-worked dupatta for that extra festive shine.

Keep Makeup Bold Yet Balanced:

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Garba dresses in any color look stunning with bold, yet balanced makeup. Go for a smokey eye or bold eyeliner and complement it with a soft pink lip for a cohesive look.

Play with fabrics:

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon (Instagram)

If you follow any celebrity garba look, they often feature rich fabrics like silk, chiffon, or georgette. Experiment with these materials for an opulent look that moves gracefully as you twirl during Garba.

The nine days of Navaratri are special for majority of people in India. While this Gujarat's folk dance and festival holds special connection with its people in the state, no one minds dressing up for a garba night and grooving over some Gujarati songs. If you are also like us planning to attend the last two days of the festival and not sure how to style your regular traditional wear. Here's your quick guide to get ready in no time with no extra expense on clothes or accessories.

Layer with jewelry:

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Adding some jewellery can really up your styling game with regular outfits Pair your Garba dress with chunky silver oxidized jewelry or traditional gold accessories to add a regal touch.

Opt for contrasting dupattas:

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor (Instagram)

A contrasting dupatta in colors like green, blue, or yellow can elevate your lehenga and make it stand out. You can also add a mirror-worked dupatta for that extra festive shine.

Keep Makeup Bold Yet Balanced:

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Garba dresses in any color look stunning with bold, yet balanced makeup. Go for a smokey eye or bold eyeliner and complement it with a soft pink lip for a cohesive look.

Play with fabrics:

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon (Instagram)

If you follow any celebrity garba look, they often feature rich fabrics like silk, chiffon, or georgette. Experiment with these materials for an opulent look that moves gracefully as you twirl during Garba.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAVARATRI LOOKSSTYLING LOOK FOR FESTIVALTRADITIONAL CLOTHINGNAVARATRI STYLING TIPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.