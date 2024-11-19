ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Nature Parks In Hyderabad To Boost Your Child's Mental Health

Gone are the days when parents would take their children out in the park or amidst nature to spend time with them. The modern invention of technology has replaced that small gesture. With that, the time spent amidst nature has also cut down to almost none. However, spending time in nature offers a much-needed escape. Whether it’s a walk in the park, a hike in the mountains, or simply sitting under a tree, connecting with the natural world can have profound benefits for mental health. Studies show that immersing yourself in nature reduces stress, enhances mood, and improves overall well-being.

A team of researchers from McGill and Université de Montréal’s Observatoire pour l’éducation et la santé des enfants (OPES, or observatory on children’s health and education), led by Sylvana Côté, found that spending two hours a week of class time in a natural environment can reduce emotional distress among 10- to 12-year-olds who had the most significant mental health problems before the program began. The researchers found that at the end of a three-month period, teachers noted that the biggest changes in behaviour occurred in children with the most significant problems at the outset, including anxiety and depression, aggressivity and impulsivity, or social problems relating to interaction with their peers. "We found that children with higher mental health symptoms at baseline showed greater reductions in symptoms following the intervention,” says senior author Marie-Claude Geoffroy, an associate professor in the McGill Department of Psychiatry, and the Canada Research Chair in Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention at the Douglas Research Centre. “This suggests that nature-based programs may offer targeted benefits for children with higher levels of mental health vulnerabilities and potentially act as an equalizer of mental health among school-age children,” added Sylvana Côté, one of the paper’s co-authors and a professor at Université de Montréal’s school of public health and Canada Research Chair in the Prevention of Psychosocial and Educational Problems in Childhood.

The promising results of studies only suggest that children should be encouraged to spend time in nature every day at least for an hour or two. If you are wondering where to find that quiet place for your child in the bustling city of Hyderabad, we have got you covered.

Here’s a list of popular nature parks in Hyderabad that are great for both children and adults. These parks also offer opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, relax, and engage in recreational activities.

Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Jubilee Hills

This well-maintained park offers long walking and jogging trails alongside a lush green environment, making it perfect for morning walks. You can also explore the rich biodiversity of the park with a variety of birds, butterflies, and small animals. The park is suitable for children and families as well.