ETV Bharat / lifestyle

National Tourism Day 2025: A Month-by-Month Guide To India’s Best Destinations

India has long been a traveler's paradise. As the tourism sector recovers post-pandemic, domestic travel continues to lead the way.

This year’s theme for National Tourism Day is “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.” By prioritizing sustainability, digital transformation, and equitable opportunities, India’s tourism sector aims to support 63 million jobs and contribute ₹43.25 trillion to the GDP by 2034. With initiatives like the @2047 vision (which targets 100 million inbound tourists by India’s centenary of independence) and increased budget allocations, India is on a mission to redefine global tourism.

As a country blessed with unparalleled diversity, every journey through India is an opportunity to connect with its vibrant culture and majestic landscapes. Here’s a month-by-month guide to the best destinations in India for 2025, celebrating the country’s rich cultural tapestry and natural wonders.

January In Rajasthan

Kick off the year in the royal state of Rajasthan, where January’s cool weather makes it the perfect time to explore Jaipur’s palaces, Udaipur’s serene lakes, and Jaisalmer’s golden dunes. Rajasthan offers a glimpse into India’s regal past, with vibrant festivals and luxury heritage stays that add to the allure.

Sand dunes of Rajasthan (Freepik)

February In Goa

February in Goa offers pleasant weather, fewer crowds, and the iconic Goa Carnival. Wander through its sun-kissed beaches, indulge in the vibrant nightlife, and soak in the cultural festivities that make Goa a perennial favorite.

Goa (Freepik)

March In Varanasi

March brings the festival of Holi, and there’s no better place to experience it than Varanasi. The city’s spiritual energy combines with a riot of colours, as celebrations unfold along the banks of the Ganges. Don’t miss the evening Ganga Aarti for a magical cultural experience.

The ghats of Benaras (Freepik)

April In Munnar

Escape the summer heat in April by heading to Munnar, Kerala. Famous for its rolling tea plantations, Munnar offers cool weather and picturesque views. If the season permits, the rare Neelakurinji flowers may even be in bloom, painting the landscape in shades of blue.