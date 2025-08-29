National Sports Day 2025: From Saurav Ganguly To Cristiano Ronaldo, Athletes Who Married Their Longtime Partners And Proved That Love Is Beyond Any Championship

In the fast-paced and competitive world of sports, where careers are often defined by constant travel, rentless schedules and public scrunity; maintaining a lasting relationship can be as challenging as winning a championship. Yet, some athletes have defied the odds. They are nurturing their love stories for years, sometimes decades-before making things official. Many of these couples chose to start a family first, sharing the joys and challenges of parenthood before walking down the aisle or announcing their engagement. Their stories are more than romance, but trust and bond that's far from the spotlight that an athlete's life is bound to receive.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez:

Georgina Rodríguez was the longtime girlfriend of the soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo before the start player announced their engagement on August 11 this year. The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post, flaunting a massive oval-shaped ring that had fans buzzing. Ronaldo and Rodríguez are parents to five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. In April 2022, they endured the loss of their newborn son, Ángel, Bella’s twin, during childbirth.

Jason Collins and Brunson Green:

The first gay NBA layer, Jason Collins married his long-time partner Brunson Green, who he dated for 10 years. Collins had been dating Green since 2014, shortly after he announced his retirement from the NBA. The couple reportedly got engaged in 2023 at the Los Angeles Lakers Pride Night.

David Warner and Candice Warner:

Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife, Candice Warner (formerly Falzon) made headlines during their 10-year relationship. The 37 year old player is married to a year-older Candice. The two met in 2013 after finishing the City2Surf race in Sydney through a mutual friend. Within a year of their meeting, they got engaged in Cape Town, South Africa, and had their first child, Ivy Mar, in 2014.

Joe Root and Carrie Cotterel:

English cricketer Joe Root and his wife, Carrie Cotterell fell in love at The Arc bar in Headingley. Carrie, who was a manager, met Joe through friends. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram in 2014, showing fans a bit of Joe's life outside of cricket. This post began their public journey as a couple. After being engaged for two years, Joe and Carrie got married on December 1, 2018, in Sheffield. Now, the Roots have a family of four. Their son Alfred William was born in 2017, and their daughter Isabella was born in 2020.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones:

NBA player Tyrese Haliburton is engaged to Jade Jones, an educator and former cheerleader from Iowa. The two met in 2019 at Iowa State University, where Tyrese played basketball and Jade was on the cheer squad. They started dating in April 2019. Tyrese proposed to Jade in July 2025 at Hilton Coliseum, where they first met, flaunting a large display that read, “Will You Marry Me? ” The engagement received attention from sports and entertainment media, along with wishes from fans and athletes.

Jalen hurts and Bry burrows:

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows have been friends since college and dated on and off for several years. Burrows was seen cheering for Hurts during the Eagles’ NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. When the Eagles won, Burrows went on the field to celebrate with Hurts. The athlete shared that he and Burrows recently got married. “You can call her my wife,” Hurts told Men’s Health. They kept their wedding details private, but Hurts was spotted with a Post-It note from his new wife during an interview.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika:

One of the key players of Team India, Kuldeep Yadav got engaged in a private ceremony in June 2025 to his childhood friend, Vanshika. The two grew up as friends, but over time, their relationship blossomed into something more, leading them to solidify their love by exchanging rings.

Saurav Ganguly and Dona:

Sourav and Dona, who grew up as neighbors in Kolkata, developed a romantic interest in each other after knowing each other since childhood. The former Captain of the team blue had revealed that he used to take a shortcut by Dona’s house while going to play football, hoping to see her. Their relationship grew when a shuttlecock from Sourav's badminton game landed in her home, which offered the two an opportunity to talk. They became friends and eventually fell in love. Their first date was at a Chinese restaurant called Mandarin. After their families accepted their relationship, they married on February 1, 1997, and had their first child, a daughter named Sana Ganguly, in 2001.

Rute Cardoso and Diogo Jota:

The high school lovers had a long-term romance of little-less-than 10 years before they welcomed their first child, a boy Dinis in February 2021 and two other children in 2023 and 2024. The couple moved together as Jota's football career progressed from Paços de Ferreira to FC Porto, Wolverhampton, and Liverpool. Rute played a key role in their family life, raising their children while supporting Diogo's dreams. Rute and Diogo married on 22 June 2025, but just ten days later, Diogo Jota died in a car accident on 3 July 2025 in Spain.