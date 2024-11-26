ETV Bharat / lifestyle

National Milk Day: 3 Creamy Recipes You Will Love

Milk is a way of life in India. It’s the chai that gets us through Monday blues, the lassi that cools us on a sweltering summer day, and the mithai that sweetens every celebration. Milk is the silent hero of our kitchens, always there to add richness and depth to every dish.

National Milk Day is a toast to the creamy, dreamy, versatile ingredient that’s been a cornerstone of our kitchens for centuries. From your first sip of milk as a kid to the chai you can't start your day without, milk is so much more a culinary muse.

ETV Lifestyle presents three recipes that take this humble ingredient to the next level.

1. Milk-Marinated Chicken

This chicken will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about marinades. Marinating chicken in plain milk tenderizes the meat beautifully, giving it a juicy texture when grilled or fried. Add garlic, rosemary, and a pinch of paprika to the milk for extra English flavour.

Ingredients:

500 gm chicken thighs or drumsticks

1 cup whole milk

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp rosemary, chopped

1 tsp paprika

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a bowl, combine the milk, garlic, rosemary, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir well to create your marinade. Submerge the chicken pieces in the marinade, ensuring they’re fully coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight if you can wait that long.

Preheat your grill or pan to medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Grill or pan-fry the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes per side.

Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and plain rice.