National Milk Day: 3 Creamy Recipes You Will Love

From tenderising chicken to caramelising sweetness and comforting desserts, these recipes celebrate milk as the versatile wonder it truly is.

Got milk? These recipes do
Milk is a way of life in India. It’s the chai that gets us through Monday blues, the lassi that cools us on a sweltering summer day, and the mithai that sweetens every celebration. Milk is the silent hero of our kitchens, always there to add richness and depth to every dish.

National Milk Day is a toast to the creamy, dreamy, versatile ingredient that’s been a cornerstone of our kitchens for centuries. From your first sip of milk as a kid to the chai you can't start your day without, milk is so much more a culinary muse.

ETV Lifestyle presents three recipes that take this humble ingredient to the next level.

1. Milk-Marinated Chicken

This chicken will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about marinades. Marinating chicken in plain milk tenderizes the meat beautifully, giving it a juicy texture when grilled or fried. Add garlic, rosemary, and a pinch of paprika to the milk for extra English flavour.

Ingredients:

  • 500 gm chicken thighs or drumsticks
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp rosemary, chopped
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a bowl, combine the milk, garlic, rosemary, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir well to create your marinade. Submerge the chicken pieces in the marinade, ensuring they’re fully coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight if you can wait that long.

Preheat your grill or pan to medium heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Grill or pan-fry the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 6-8 minutes per side.

Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and plain rice.

2. Dulce de Leche

Milk jam or Dulce de Leche (pronounced as Dool-seh deh leh-cheh) is caramel’s creamier cousin. Slowly simmer milk with sugar and a splash of vanilla until it turns into a luscious, golden spread. Slather it on toast, drizzle over pancakes, or just eat it straight off the spoon!

Ingredients:

  • 1 litre buffalo's milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the milk and sugar over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the baking soda and bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Let it simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. As it reduces, the mixture will thicken and turn a deep golden brown (this takes about 1.5 to 2 hours). Once it reaches a jam-like consistency, stir in the vanilla extract. Let it cool completely before transferring it to a jar.

It keeps in the fridge for up to two weeks, but let’s be real. It’ll be gone in days.

3. Sütlaç

Take a trip to Turkey with this creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, rice, and a touch of rosewater or cinnamon. It’s comfort food with a touch of the exotic.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup short-grain rice
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)
  • A handful of crushed pistachios for garnish

Method:

Rinse the rice under cold water and cook it in 1 cup of water over low heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Add the milk and sugar to the pot and bring it to a gentle simmer. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from scorching.

Cook for another 20-25 minutes, or until the pudding thickens to your desired consistency. Stir in the vanilla extract and pour the pudding into serving bowls. Let it cool slightly before serving.

Top with crushed pistachios for a bit of flair and crunch.

