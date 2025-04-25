On National Lingerie Day 2025, the Smart Women’s Guide to Lingerie That Fits, Flatters, and Doesn’t Feel Like Torture

Every now and then, we come across a day dedicated to something seemingly frivolous: National Squirrel Appreciation Day, International Bubble Wrap Day, and lodged among them like a perfectly tucked clasp is National Lingerie Day. Unlike the others, this one is both celebratory and tragic.

To be honest, for all the pretty lace and satin, most women are wearing the wrong bra. According to one well-circulated statistic, over 80% women are getting it wrong. They are wandering the earth with straps too tight, cups too small, and bands doing things they were never designed to do. In short, lingerie (meant to support and uplift) has become an ordeal.

You might be wondering why we’re spending so much time talking about bras. But lingerie is not just decoration. It’s the first thing a woman puts on in the morning. It’s the foundation upon which the rest of your day is built. A well-fitting bra is a silent source of strength, like good coffee or public transport. You barely notice it when it’s working, and you miss it immediately when it’s not.

A Brief History of Bras

The modern brassiere is just over a century old, though the urge to support or rearrange the human body goes back at least to ancient Greece, where women wore a kind of corseted band called an apodesmos. The Middle Ages saw things get both more restrictive and less practical. Then came corsets, whalebone, girdles, and a century of various attempts to reshape the female torso into something pleasing to furniture designers.

Avoid buying lingerie during sales (Getty Images)

The actual word “brassiere” was first used in Vogue magazine in 1907. It means “support” in French, and by the 1930s, it had been shortened to "bra" by people who clearly had places to be! But despite this long and winding history, the art of finding a bra that fits remains surprisingly elusive, like getting good customer service at 8 pm in a shopping mall.

Why Most Women Are Getting It Wrong

There are two main reasons for this. One is vanity sizing: the completely baffling system wherein a B-cup in one brand is a C in another and a D in a third. Add to that the confusion between UK sizing, US sizing, and European sizing, and you have a recipe for despair.

The other is that many women have never been properly fitted. Not once. Some are fitted by well-meaning sales staff with tape measures and clipboards. Others, more courageously, go it alone. For those brave souls, a guide:

Step 1: Measure your band. Wrap a measuring tape snugly under your bust, parallel to the ground. Round to the nearest whole number.

Step 2: Measure your bust. Measure at the fullest part. Then subtract your band size from this number. Every inch of difference is one cup size. (1 inch = A cup, 2 = B, and so on). You may find that you're not the 34B you've always believed, but rather a 32DD. It can be a little like discovering you’ve had spinach in your teeth your whole life.

Checklist To Get The Fitting Right

The band should lie horizontally across your back, not riding up like an anxious squirrel. The cups should contain all of your breast tissue, without spillage or gaping. The straps should rest gently on your shoulders not carve into them like cheese wire. The underwire (if there is one) should sit flush against your ribcage, not poke or float.

If any of these conditions are not met, your bra is not doing its job. Imagine a bridge designed to carry a certain weight. If it bends in the middle or creaks at every joint, you replace it. You don’t just shrug and carry on driving over it.

Lingerie Shopping Mistakes

Even smart, capable people (people who can parallel park or do their own taxes) make the same common mistakes while shopping for lingerie. Here's what not to do:

Choosing style over substance . A lacy triangle bra with zero support may look charming on a model but will behave quite differently in real life, particularly when walking briskly or climbing stairs.

. A lacy triangle bra with zero support may look charming on a model but will behave quite differently in real life, particularly when walking briskly or climbing stairs. Buying only during sales . If you’re buying something that’s going to be in direct contact with your skin for 12 hours a day, maybe don’t choose it based solely on a discount tag.

. If you’re buying something that’s going to be in direct contact with your skin for 12 hours a day, maybe don’t choose it based solely on a discount tag. Owning only one “good” bra. Your washing machine and your stress levels will thank you for rotating your bras, not wearing the same one until it sighs and gives up entirely.

Lingerie trends

High-waisted briefs have made a return in lingerie trends (Getty Images)

Lingerie, like all fashion, is subject to trends. But happily, the pendulum has swung away from the impractical and towards the thoughtful:

High-waisted briefs have made a triumphant return. They’re structured, elegant, and comfortable.

have made a triumphant return. They’re structured, elegant, and comfortable. Lingerie bodysuits are enjoying a moment, not just for evening wear but layered under trousers and cardigans, suggesting that a woman can be both serious and sensual without changing outfits.

are enjoying a moment, not just for evening wear but layered under trousers and cardigans, suggesting that a woman can be both serious and sensual without changing outfits. Sustainable fabrics, including bamboo, organic cotton, and recycled lace, are slowly replacing petroleum-based synthetics. It turns out that being gentle on the planet also feels rather nice against the skin.

So this National Lingerie Day, don’t just admire a glossy photo of embroidered tulle. Take a moment to examine what you’re wearing underneath your clothes. Does it support you (quite literally) in your daily life? Does it fit the body you have now, not the one you had 10 years ago or the one you wish you had? If not, consider making a change. Go for a proper fitting. Try a new style. Toss out the stretched, sagging bras with busted clasps. Because everyone deserves to be comfortable in their own skin... and in the fabric that goes over it.