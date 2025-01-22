Tabasco To Peri-Peri: Get Fired Up With These Global Flavours On National Hot Sauce Day 2025

Hot sauce is the little bottle of courage that sits on your table, daring you to add more excitement to your meal. Today is National Hot Sauce Day, and it’s time we give this fiery elixir the respect it deserves. From ancient Mayan chili concoctions to the iconic bottles gracing today’s tables, hot sauce has been humanity’s spicy sidekick for ages.

Celebrated on January 22, the day says that life without a little heat is pretty bland. Whether you’re a Sriracha squeezer or a Cholula loyalist, today is the perfect opportunity to find your spicy soulmate.

Do you know your hot sauces? (Freepik)

Know Your Hot Sauces

1. Tabasco: The Gateway Hot Sauce

Tabasco is the “vanilla ice cream” of hot sauces. Sure, it’s everywhere, and it’s not breaking any heat records, but it’s a classic for a reason. Made from aged red peppers, vinegar, and salt, it’s tangy, versatile, and perfect for people who like their spice levels as mild as their morning coffee. You’ll feel fancy saying, “Pass the Tabasco,” instead of plain ol’ “hot sauce.”

Made from sun-ripened chilies, garlic, and a hint of sweetness, Sriracha is the hot sauce equivalent of your favourite indie band that got mainstream fame. It’s the MVP of condiments, equally at home on eggs, pizza, or your regrettable 2 am noodles.With its wooden cap and smokey flavour, Cholula is the hot sauce for people who describe themselves as “foodies.” Named after the oldest city in Mexico, this sauce brings just enough heat to make you feel alive without making your mouth scream for ice cubes. It’s perfect for tacos, but don’t let that stop you from dousing your popcorn in it.Ghost pepper sauce isn’t here to enhance your food; it’s here to question your life decisions. It’s made from one of the hottest peppers on the planet, so expect your tastebuds to briefly check out and your forehead to break into a sweat. Recommended for extreme heat lovers or people with something to prove.Peri-Peri sauce is like the well-traveled cousin who casually drops, “When I was in Portugal...” at every family dinner. Made from African bird’s eye chili and packed with garlic, lemon, and herbs, it’s got a zesty, tangy heat that’s as exciting as its globetrotting origins. Perfect for chicken and seafood.Gochujang is bold, flavourful, and absolutely unforgettable. Made from fermented chili peppers, rice, and soybeans, it’s a little sweet, a little spicy, and totally addictive. Put it on rice, wings, or anything that needs a little K-pop flair.Straight from North Africa, Harissa is here to prove that hot sauces don’t always have to be vinegary or one-dimensional. Packed with smoky roasted peppers, cumin, coriander, and garlic, it’s like the spice rack’s greatest hits in one jar. Use it on roasted veggies, grilled meats, or as a secret ingredient in your next pasta sauce.And speaking of spice, let’s not forget the YouTube sensation. From Paul Rudd charming the internet to Idris Elba coughing his way into meme history, Hot Ones has turned hot sauce into a pop culture phenomenon. Hosted by Sean Evans, this genius show combines two things everyone loves: celebrity interviews and watching people suffer. The concept is simple yet brilliant: celebrities eat progressively spicier chicken wings while answering some of the most well-researched (and hilariously tough) questions. So, as you celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, channel your inner Hot Ones contestant and ask yourself: “How much spice can I handle?”