ETV Bharat / lifestyle

National Espresso Day: 4 Irresistible Coffee Recipes For The Weekend

There’s no better way to honor National Espresso Day than by savoring the rich, bold flavors of this beloved coffee staple. Whether you are a purist who enjoys it straight or a foodie looking to experiment, espresso is the perfect ingredient to elevate your coffee game. From classic drinks to decadent desserts, we’ve rounded up a collection of recipes that showcase the versatility of this liquid gold. So, grab your favorite beans, fire up the espresso machine, and get ready to indulge in some caffeinated creativity!

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients

Vodka 45 ml

Kahlúa 30 ml

Espresso 1 shot

Method:

Pour all ingredients into the mixing can shake well with ice, and strain into a chilled Martini glass.

Espresso Martini creates a smooth texture and delightful caffeine hint Garnished with a few coffee beans. It’s not just a cocktail it’s a luxurious experience while sipping this cocktail.

First Kiss