National Espresso Day: 4 Irresistible Coffee Recipes For The Weekend

There’s no better way to honor National Espresso Day than by savoring the rich, bold flavors of this beloved coffee staple. Whether you are a purist who enjoys it straight or a foodie looking to experiment, espresso is the perfect ingredient to elevate your coffee game. From classic drinks to decadent desserts, we’ve rounded up a collection of recipes that showcase the versatility of this liquid gold. So, grab your favorite beans, fire up the espresso machine, and get ready to indulge in some caffeinated creativity!
Espresso Martini
Ingredients
- Vodka 45 ml
- Kahlúa 30 ml
- Espresso 1 shot
Method:
Pour all ingredients into the mixing can shake well with ice, and strain into a chilled Martini glass.
Espresso Martini creates a smooth texture and delightful caffeine hint Garnished with a few coffee beans. It’s not just a cocktail it’s a luxurious experience while sipping this cocktail.
First Kiss
Ingredients:
- Bourbon Whiskey -60ml
- Espresso Shot- 30ml
- Milkmaid - 15ml
- Rose Syrup - 15 ml
Method:
Shaken and Double Strain
Garnish:
Little Heart Biscuit
Coffee Cheesecake
Ingredients
- Graham cracker crumbs (or crushed chocolate cookies) -1 ½ cups
- Granulated sugar - ¼ cups
- Unsalted butter, melted - ½ cups
- Packages cream cheese, softened - 3 (8 oz)
- Granulated sugar - 1 cup
- Large eggs - 3
- Sour cream - ½ cup
- Heavy cream - ¼ cup
- All-purpose flour - 2 tbsp
- Instant espresso powder (or ¼ cup brewed espresso, cooled) - 2 tbsp
- Vanilla extract - 1 tsp
- Whipped cream - 1 cup
- Shaved chocolate or a dusting of cocoa powder (optional)
Method
Prepare the crust:
- Preheat your oven to 325°F (160°C).
- In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Mix until evenly moistened.
- Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan, forming an even layer.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, then set aside to cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth and creamy.
- Add eggs, one at a time, mixing after each addition.
- Blend in the sour cream, heavy cream, flour, espresso powder (or brewed espresso), and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Pour the cheesecake filling over the cooled crust, smoothing the top with a spatula.
- Place the springform pan in a larger baking dish and pour hot water into the dish until it reaches halfway up the sides of the pan (water bath method).
- Bake for 55-65 minutes, or until the center is slightly jiggly but set around the edges.
- Turn off the oven and crack the door slightly, letting the cheesecake cool gradually for 1 hour to prevent cracks.
- Remove the cheesecake from the oven and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
- Before serving, top with whipped cream and garnish with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder, if desired.
Coffee-Infused Gelato recipe
Ingredients
- Whole milk - 2 cups
- Heavy cream - 1 cup
- Granulated sugar - ¾ cup
- Egg yolks - 5 large
- Instant espresso powder (or ½ cup brewed strong espresso, cooled) - 2 tbsp
- Vanilla extract - 1 tsp
Method
- In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, heavy cream, and ½ cup of sugar.
- Heat over medium-low heat until the mixture is hot but not boiling, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
- Slowly pour a small amount of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks while whisking constantly.
- Gradually add the tempered egg yolk mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining milk mixture.
- Return the saucepan to low heat and cook the mixture, stirring constantly, until it thickens slightly and coats the back of a spoon (about 170–175°F or 77–80°C).
- Do not let it boil, as this could scramble the eggs.
- Remove the custard from heat and stir in the espresso powder or brewed espresso until fully dissolved.
- Add the vanilla extract and mix well.
- Pour the custard into a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap directly onto the surface to prevent a skin from forming.
- Chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or until completely cold.
- Pour the chilled custard into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions until it reaches a soft-serve consistency.
- Transfer the gelato to an airtight container and freeze for 2–4 hours for a firmer texture.
