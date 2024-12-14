ETV Bharat / lifestyle

National Energy Conservation Day 2024: Tips To Save Electricity, And Your Money

Using electricity efficiently helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cuts down demand on power plants, and conserves natural resources. In India, where power consumption is rapidly rising, small changes in energy use can have a big impact. Energy conservation isn’t just good for the planet, it’s good for your pocket too.

What Is The Day About?

Every year on December 14, India observes National Energy Conservation Day. Introduced in 1991 by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, the day celebrates innovations in energy efficiency and recognizes exemplary efforts through the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA). These awards honour industrial units, institutions, and establishments that have significantly reduced energy consumption while maintaining or enhancing efficiency.

India has made impressive strides in promoting sustainable energy use, with initiatives like the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) Scheme, Standard and Labelling (S&L) Program, and the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme. But energy conservation isn’t just a job for governments and industries; it starts at home.

Ways To Save Electricity At Home

1. Switch to Energy-Efficient Appliances

Look for appliances with BEE Star Ratings when making purchases. The Standard and Labelling (S&L) Program by the BEE helps you identify products with better energy efficiency. A 5-star rated refrigerator or air conditioner may cost more initially but can save you significant electricity and money over time.

2. Go LED

The Indian government's UJALA Scheme has revolutionized lighting in India by promoting energy-efficient LED bulbs and tube lights. LED lights use up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs and last much longer. Switching your home to LED lighting can result in substantial savings on your electricity bill.

Switching your home to LED lighting can result in substantial savings on your electricity bill (Freepik)

3. Use Smart Power Strips

Many devices (like TVs and gaming consoles) consume electricity even when they’re in standby mode. Smart power strips cut off power to these devices when they’re not in use, eliminating “phantom” energy waste.