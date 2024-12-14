National Energy Conservation Day 2024: Tips To Save Electricity, And Your Money

Using electricity efficiently helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cuts down demand on power plants, and conserves natural resources. In India, where power consumption is rapidly rising, small changes in energy use can have a big impact. Energy conservation isn’t just good for the planet, it’s good for your pocket too.
What Is The Day About?
Every year on December 14, India observes National Energy Conservation Day. Introduced in 1991 by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, the day celebrates innovations in energy efficiency and recognizes exemplary efforts through the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA). These awards honour industrial units, institutions, and establishments that have significantly reduced energy consumption while maintaining or enhancing efficiency.
India has made impressive strides in promoting sustainable energy use, with initiatives like the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) Scheme, Standard and Labelling (S&L) Program, and the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme. But energy conservation isn’t just a job for governments and industries; it starts at home.
Ways To Save Electricity At Home
1. Switch to Energy-Efficient Appliances
Look for appliances with BEE Star Ratings when making purchases. The Standard and Labelling (S&L) Program by the BEE helps you identify products with better energy efficiency. A 5-star rated refrigerator or air conditioner may cost more initially but can save you significant electricity and money over time.
2. Go LED
The Indian government's UJALA Scheme has revolutionized lighting in India by promoting energy-efficient LED bulbs and tube lights. LED lights use up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs and last much longer. Switching your home to LED lighting can result in substantial savings on your electricity bill.
3. Use Smart Power Strips
Many devices (like TVs and gaming consoles) consume electricity even when they’re in standby mode. Smart power strips cut off power to these devices when they’re not in use, eliminating “phantom” energy waste.
4. Optimize Your Air Conditioner Usage
Use energy-saving modes on your AC. Clean your filters regularly for better airflow and energy savings.
5. Unplug Unused Devices
Chargers, microwaves, toasters and even coffee makers draw power when left plugged in. Unplugging devices when not in use is a simple habit that can save electricity.
6. Switch To Solar Power
Installing rooftop solar panels is an excellent long-term investment. While there’s an upfront cost, you can drastically cut your electricity bills and even sell excess energy back to the grid in some states.
7. Schedule Energy-Intensive Tasks Wisely
Run appliances like washing machines and dishwashers during off-peak hours to reduce the strain on the power grid and save on electricity costs.
8. Use Natural Light And Ventilation
Open your windows to let in natural light and fresh air. This reduces your dependence on artificial lighting and fans during the day.
Energy conservation is about adopting smarter habits and technologies. It’s also a collective effort. When individuals, businesses, and governments work together, the impact is monumental.
Quick Tips To Save Electricity
- Switch to 5-star rated appliances.
- Replace incandescent bulbs with LEDs.
- Use energy-saving settings on your AC and washing machine.
- Turn off lights and fans when leaving a room.
- Unplug devices when not in use.
- Invest in solar panels for long-term savings.
- Take advantage of natural light and ventilation.
This National Energy Conservation Day, take a pledge to be mindful of your electricity usage. Small steps, like switching to LEDs or unplugging unused devices, can make a big difference. Together, we can create a sustainable, energy-efficient future that benefits everyone.