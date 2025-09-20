From Pakoras to Biscuits, Tea-Food Pairings For National Chai Day 2025
On the eve of National Chai Day, here are some classic pairings that prove why tea-time is the happiest time.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST
If you ask any Indian what their comfort food is, nine out of ten will say, “Chai.” Okay, chai is technically a drink, but for us, it’s more than that. It’s a pause button in the chaos of life. With National Chai Day falling on September 21, it deserves the spotlight.
Chai has been there for us during exams, heartbreaks, office deadlines, and those lazy Sunday mornings when you don’t want to leave bed. But let’s not forget: a cup of chai is never complete on its own. It’s always paired with something — crunchy, sweet, or savoury. Without that little bite on the side, chai feels incomplete, like a Bollywood movie without songs.
So let’s raise our cutting glasses and ceramic mugs to the most important relationship in India: chai and snacks. Here are some classic pairings that prove why tea-time is the happiest time.
1. Cutting Chai & Samosas
If you’ve ever stood at a tapri in Mumbai, you know the magic. Cutting chai comes in a small glass, but its kick is bigger than an espresso shot. Pair that with a piping hot samosa (crispy outside, spicy potato filling inside) and you’ve got the ultimate street love story. This combo doesn’t just fill your stomach, it also gives you the energy to face whatever madness the city throws at you.
2. Masala Chai & Biscuits
Masala chai has that extra zing: cardamom, cloves, maybe even a peppercorn if someone’s being ambitious. It’s bold, warm, and a little dramatic. Now dunk in a Good Day Butter biscuit. Simple, sweet, melt-in-your-mouth. Together, they are like your favourite TV serial: predictable, but always comforting. It’s the combo that makes even the toughest day feel manageable.
3. Masala Chai & Carrot Halwa
Sometimes chai deserves a VIP partner, not just an everyday one. Enter gajar ka halwa. Sweet, rich, loaded with ghee and dry fruits, it balances out the spiciness of masala chai. This pairing feels less like a snack and more like a celebration. It’s the kind of combo you’d find at a wedding, but honestly, why wait for weddings? Make it on any random Thursday and celebrate life.
4. Adrak Chai & Pakoras
If there was a national soundtrack for the Indian monsoon, it would be the sound of oil crackling as pakoras fry, with rain pouring outside. Adrak chai, with its sharp kick of ginger, warms you up while the pakoras (crispy onion, potato, or paneer) bring that perfect crunch. Dip them in chutney, sip your tea, and watch the rain.
The right snack with chai can turn a dull day into something worth smiling about. So on National Chai Day tomorrow, don’t just drink tea. Celebrate it. Pair it with something that makes you happy. Because chai is not just a beverage. It’s life, served in a cup.
