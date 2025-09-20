ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Pakoras to Biscuits, Tea-Food Pairings For National Chai Day 2025

If you ask any Indian what their comfort food is, nine out of ten will say, “Chai.” Okay, chai is technically a drink, but for us, it’s more than that. It’s a pause button in the chaos of life. With National Chai Day falling on September 21, it deserves the spotlight.

Chai has been there for us during exams, heartbreaks, office deadlines, and those lazy Sunday mornings when you don’t want to leave bed. But let’s not forget: a cup of chai is never complete on its own. It’s always paired with something — crunchy, sweet, or savoury. Without that little bite on the side, chai feels incomplete, like a Bollywood movie without songs.

So let’s raise our cutting glasses and ceramic mugs to the most important relationship in India: chai and snacks. Here are some classic pairings that prove why tea-time is the happiest time.

1. Cutting Chai & Samosas

If you’ve ever stood at a tapri in Mumbai, you know the magic. Cutting chai comes in a small glass, but its kick is bigger than an espresso shot. Pair that with a piping hot samosa (crispy outside, spicy potato filling inside) and you’ve got the ultimate street love story. This combo doesn’t just fill your stomach, it also gives you the energy to face whatever madness the city throws at you.

2. Masala Chai & Biscuits