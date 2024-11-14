ETV Bharat / lifestyle

10 Books For Beginners To Develop Reading Habit

Friends make life easier, but books are our silent companions and lifelong friends. A book has a power to transcend you from the boundaries of your home and take you to places and live those moments that otherwise, you would not experience. They are not only a source of knowledge but also a silent mentor to guide our lives. On this National Book Week, held annually to honor Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister's birthday on November 14 to encourage reading and learning in society, we list down some best selling books in India that will assist you in starting to read regularly as a beginner:

Wish I Could Tell You by Durjoy Dutta

Wish I Could Tell You is a love story by Durjoy Datta, one of India's top young romance writers. It's about Ananth and Anusha, who face challenges but end up together.

One Arranged Murder by Chetan Bhagat

One Arranged Murder by Chetan Bhagat. Its title catches your attention, making you want to read it right away. The story is about two friends, Keshav and Saurabh, who become amateur detectives and best friends while trying to solve a murder case.

The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari by Robin Sharma

One of the most popular culture book by self motivation, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari teaches to leave behind material things and discover a simple yet deep way to live life.

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Dr. Joseph Murphy