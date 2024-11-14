10 Books For Beginners To Develop Reading Habit

Friends make life easier, but books are our silent companions and lifelong friends. A book has a power to transcend you from the boundaries of your home and take you to places and live those moments that otherwise, you would not experience. They are not only a source of knowledge but also a silent mentor to guide our lives. On this National Book Week, held annually to honor Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister's birthday on November 14 to encourage reading and learning in society, we list down some best selling books in India that will assist you in starting to read regularly as a beginner:
Wish I Could Tell You by Durjoy Dutta
Wish I Could Tell You is a love story by Durjoy Datta, one of India's top young romance writers. It's about Ananth and Anusha, who face challenges but end up together.
One Arranged Murder by Chetan Bhagat
One Arranged Murder by Chetan Bhagat. Its title catches your attention, making you want to read it right away. The story is about two friends, Keshav and Saurabh, who become amateur detectives and best friends while trying to solve a murder case.
The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari by Robin Sharma
One of the most popular culture book by self motivation, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari teaches to leave behind material things and discover a simple yet deep way to live life.
The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Dr. Joseph Murphy
Blending ancient spiritual knowledge with modern science, Dr. Joseph Murphy's The Power of Your Subconscious Mind is a fascinating read.
Wise and Otherwise: A Salute to Life by Sudha Murty
Any book you pick that is written by Sudha Murty is a powerhouse of wisdom. Wise and Otherwise is a top book by the veteran author. It discusses the challenge of understanding human nature, which is complex. The book's intriguing title and content reveal that what appears right or good may actually be different when examined deeply.
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
One of the must-read classics, The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho is easy to understand, and relatable. It tells the story of Santiago, a boy from Andalusia, as he searches for treasure in the Pyramids of Egypt after his adventures in the African desert.
A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
Recently so much in talks, Fredrik Backman's A Man Called Ove is a great choice for a funny, heartwarming love story. It's known for making your day better and shows that kindness, love, and happiness can be discovered in unexpected places.
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty
The author of the book Jay Shetty is quite famous on social media with immense following. His book quickly became a bestseller after it was launched. It shares the valuable lessons Jay Shetty gained from being a monk, offering simple daily actions to reduce stress and live a more fulfilling life.
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
One of the widely read classic books, To Kill A Mockingbird tells the story of a young person growing up and the challenges of the great depression, mixing humor and tragedy in a unique, unsentimental style.
Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Héctor García
Ikigai is an engaging book that promotes living authentically. It's a Japanese idea about finding your purpose in life. The book uses science to explain with sincerity, guiding you to improve yourself instead of forcing changes.
