National Bird Day 2025: Celebrating Avian Heritage With An Exclusive Coffee Table Book On Endangered Parrots

National Bird Day is celebrated every year on January 5. The day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the importance of birds and their habitats. The day also emphasizes the ecological importance of birds and the need to conserve them.

This year, to mark the day, world's first online museum, Mintage World, dedicated to vintage and modern coins, stamps, and current notes has launched a unique coffee table book titled, Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes.

Written by Sushilkumar Agrawal, the CEO of Mintage World and a member of the Bombay Natural History Society, this exclusive compilation celebrates the vibrant beauty of parrots while shedding light on the conservation challenges these birds face. "The collection is a homage to all those lovely birds who play a crucial role in preserving nature," says Agrawal.

Curated meticulously, this collection is rate which compiles legal coins, stamps, and banknotes issues by different countries, all featuring threatened and endangered parrot species from around the globe. Drawing information from the latest data of the IUCN Ret List of Threatened Species, the book not only showcases the legacy and diversity of parrots but also highlights the urgent need for their conservation.

Cover of the book Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes (ETV Bharat)

A visual journey through parrot conservation

The book offers a rich visual experience featuring over 459 stamps, 37 coins, and 12 banknotes from around the world, each representing a different parrot species. Among the features species are the rare Imperial Amazon from Dominica, the African Grey Parrot, the Cockatoo from the Philippines, and Lear's Macaw from Brazil. Eah stamp, coin, and banknote is accompanied by detailed historical and geographical context, making this collection both an artistic masterpiece and a valuable resource for bird enthusiasts and collectors.

The book is also offers a host of knowledge about the serious threats parrots face, including illegal pet trade, deforestation, climate change, and habitat loss. The author has categorized the species into five major groups—Extinct (EX), Critically Endangered (CR), Endangered (EN), Vulnerable (VU), and Nearly Threatened (NT)—the book provides readers with a clear understanding of the various levels of risk these birds face.

A tribute to Avian heritage

Crafted in silver, nickel, gold, copper, and bronze, the coins showcase intricate designs that reflect the diverse habitats and unique characteristics of different parrot species. The stamps, with their vibrant colours and exquisite details, capture the essence of these birds, while the banknotes highlight the importance of biodiversity and the global commitment to conservation.

"With this book, we aim to pay tribute to these cherished creatures and raise awareness about their challenges. This collectible has been in the making for a long time to ensure that every detail is accurate and authentic," says Sushilkumar Agrawal, the CEO of Mintage World and a member of the Bombay Natural History Society.