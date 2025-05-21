PM Modi Mania Hits Cannes Red Carpet as Actor Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring The Indian Prime Minister

The Cannes Film Festival attracts a host of celebrities and influencers from across the world. The film festival has, over the years, evolved into a red carpet for fashion, and Indian celebrities are standing the test of time. They walk the red carpet in extraordinary, at times extravagant, and sometimes bizarre clothes to get some eyeballs. This year, while many celebrities are turning heads, actress Ruchi Gujjar, who has mostly been seen in music videos, made a statement with a statement jewellery piece. The internet personality opted for a custom-made necklace featuring the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which quickly became the talk of the town.

Ruchi brought a powerful blend of tradition and national pride by wearing the necklace as an honor to the Prime Minister. Hailing from Rajasthan, Ruchi chose to embrace her cultural heritage with an extravagant gold lehenga designed by designer Roopa Sharma. Adorned with intricate mirror work, traditional Gota Patti, and elaborate embroidery, the ensemble honoured the hallmarks of Jaipur's celebrated craftsmanship.

She paired the lehenga with a matching blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and intricate zardozi work. The entire attire was further elevated with a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by designer Ram of Zaribari. The dupatta features zardozi and Gota Patti detailing, making it a quintessential Rajasthani rich textile. "Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan," Ruchi said in a statement.

While her lehenga paid tribute to the artisans and the craftsmanship of Rajasthan, it was the necklace that stole the limelight at the global red carpet. She chose to wear an elaborate neckpiece featuring the face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Designed with traditional Rajasthani motifs and crafted to reflect PM Modi's signature look, the necklace fused artistry with a powerful message. "The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights," said Ruchi.

Her striking necklace was complemented with matching earrings, a maang tikka, and traditional bangles. She also applied red alta to her hands, adding a culturally significant touch to her overall bridal look. Ruchi completed the look with dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, and soft pink lips. Her hair was done in a sleek, middle-parted bun.