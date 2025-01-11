ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Maha Kumbh 2025: 'Welcome Devotees With Flowers,' Maulana Razvi Appeals To Muslims In The City

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, National President of All India Muslim Jamaat also extended his wishes for the gathering.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Maulana Razvi Appeals Muslims To Welcome Devotees With Flowers
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Bareilly: As crores of devotees are expected to pour in for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj starting January 13, a Muslim cleric has appealed to the Muslims in the city to welcome the devotees by showering flowers.

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the devotees and saints who have come to Kumbh Mela. I urge all Muslims in Prayagraj to shower flowers on devotees arriving at Kumbh Mela from their localities and villages, promoting prosperity and harmony.," the statement said.

Maha Kumbh 2025: 'Welcome Devotees With Flowers,' Maulana Razvi Appeals To Muslims In The City (ETV Bharat)

He further said that Islam is a religion of religion and brotherhood stating that the teachings of the prophet are filled with love and compassion. Maulana Razvi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the excellent arrangements for the Maha Kumbh.

Maulana Razvi also expressed his support for the position of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the Waqf Board. "The regrettable aspect is that the people occupying the Waqf Board have squandered the properties worth crores of Waqf for a pittance. Our elders had given land and property to the Waqf so that poor, weak, helpless Muslims would be helped. Along with helping orphans and widows, public welfare works will be done, but the people of the Waqf Board, in collusion with land mafias, shattered the dreams of poor Muslims," he said.

