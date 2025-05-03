Abhay Deol, Arjun Rampal To Udita Goswami, These Y2K Bollywood Actors Are Now DJs

It is a universally unacknowledged truth that people who have once danced in choreographed rainstorms for a living will, at some point, develop an overwhelming urge to play music professionally at wedding sangeets and rooftop bars in Goa. Maybe not universally—but it is certainly true in Bollywood!

Over the past few years, a surprising and oddly delightful trend has emerged from the twilight zone of early-2000s Indian cinema: several of its most recognisable stars have quietly traded their movie scripts for MIDI controllers, their spotlights for strobe lights. They’re not launching clothing lines or becoming life coaches. They’re becoming celebrity Djs. What’s most delightful about this whole phenomenon is not the surprise but the sincerity. These aren’t cynical cash grabs or PR stunts. They’re people reconnecting with old passions, learning new skills, and doing something audaciously joyful with their second act.

Let’s rewind to Side A and take a look at some of Bollywood’s celluloid darlings of the 2000s who are now mixing music on their own.

Udita Goswami

Before she was manning a DJ booth, Udita Goswami was known for her striking screen presence in films like Zeher (2005), Paap (2003), and Aksar (2006). She was one of those actors who exuded a mysterious calm. But behind the broody film persona was a music nerd in hiding. Udita has admitted in a news interview that her real love was always music. She began DJing informally at her own wedding (to director Mohit Suri) in 2013, and later took formal training in music production. Between raising two children and surviving the pandemic, Udita somehow squeezed in an intensive three-month DJ course.

These days, she performs at college festivals, boutique clubs, and music lounges across India—including a recent set at Xora in Hyderabad. Her genre? A mood-based mix that rides on crowd energy. Her journey hasn’t been easy: “I’ve practised in eateries when they were shut post-lunch,” she said.

Abhay Deol

The dimpled actor-cum-DJ is India’s original indie darling. Between Socha Na Tha (2005), Manorama Six Feet Under (2007), and Dev.D (2009), he carved out a niche as the thinking woman’s heartthrob: the kind of actor who wore corduroy, read Albert Camus, and probably made you a mix CD for your birthday. Turns out, that last part was true.

“I’ve been making mix tapes since the 90s—from CDs to tapes,” Abhay wrote on Instagram. He’s since parlayed that habit into a new passion: DJing. Not a one-off gimmick but a full-fledged musical identity. His recent five-city tour included stops in Goa, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bhopal. Abhay’s sets lean on genre-bending: think global funk, soul, house and a generous dose of 90s nostalgia. There’s always a story in the music, which is exactly what you’d expect from someone who once brought Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! to life.

Arjun Rampal

If there were a Mount Rushmore of 2000s Bollywood hunks, Arjun Rampal’s chiselled jawline would be carved right into it. Known for his roles in Rock On!! (2008), Om Shanti Om (2007), Ra.One (2011), and the taut drama Don (2006), Arjun walked a fine line between mainstream heartthrob and stylish actor with range. But the man has always had one foot in nightlife: he once ran LAP, an elite nightclub in Delhi where celebrities mingled with the capital’s glitterati. So DJing is not so much a career swerve as it is a return to his roots. Rampal has performed at Ballr Pune, One8 Commune in Hyderabad and various spots in Goa among other places, delivering slick sets that mix techno, house, and progressive beats.

Zulfi Syed

Zulfi Syed was the face you couldn’t escape in the 2000s: TV commercials, music videos, and then roles in films like Taj Mahal (2005). He gained more attention after appearing in Bigg Boss 2, where he was both dreamy and mysterious. In his post-acting avatar, the former supermodel embraced a lifelong love for music and began DJing at events, weddings, and nightclubs across India. His sets span Bollywood, Tech House, EDM, Afro house and even deep house. And judging by his online videos, he's loving every beat of it.

Why Are 2000s Stars DJing?

The shift isn’t as random as it sounds. DJing allows for real-time audience engagement, creative autonomy, and adrenaline without the pressures of stardom or scripts. It’s also inherently democratic. You don’t need a studio budget or a director’s nod. Just music, mood, and a mixer. There’s also a nostalgia play here. Many of these celebs rose to fame during India’s early-2000s pop culture explosion, a time when music, fashion, and cinema were blending in wonderful ways. Becoming DJs, in a way, is like going back to the wellspring of that joy.

So next time you find yourself at a music festival in Goa or a college gig in Jaipur, don’t be shocked if the person making you dance isn’t a 22-year-old SoundCloud phenom, but a former Bollywood star who once made you swoon. In Bollywood, the show always goes on even if the setlist changes.