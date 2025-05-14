From PhD to DJ to Sync Genius: London-based Music Supervisor Alick Sethi Talks About the Art of Scoring Emotion

If you’ve watched Netflix's documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, somewhere between the slick opening montage and the vulnerable confessional that follows, you’ll feel that invisible hand guiding the sound. The cue that lands just right. The way the beat hits, and suddenly, the story is being told and felt. As it turns out, that is Alick Sethi’s handiwork.

No, he’s not the composer. He’s the music supervisor which until recently meant little in India. But thanks to this film, and to Alick, that might be about to change.

A PhD in Chemistry and a Side Hustle Called Culture

Alick Sethi doesn’t have the background you’d expect. No conservatory or musical lineage. In fact, he has a PhD in chemistry. “There were these German exchange students,” he tells us over a Zoom call from his home in London, “who knew every chemical reaction by heart. But they couldn’t apply it. Our system trained us to think laterally.”

When he isn't working, Alick still DJs in underground clubs in London (ETV Bharat)

It’s this blend of precision and creative navigation that would serve him well years later... not in a lab, but in the studio, navigating licensing deals and score treatments for one of the most high-profile music documentaries to hit Indian streaming. Back in the 90s, he was a DJ in London’s underground scene. "There was a moment then, in the clubs,” he says. “The last big frontier.” That moment turned into a passion. The passion turned into a radio show. The show became a portal to a new career. In 2003, he founded Retox Music, and has been at the forefront of music supervision ever since. He has extensive experience working across markets such as East Europe, Russia, Middle East and of course, India leveraging his network across international and local labels and publishers to get the best syncs for his clients.

But what does a music supervisor actually do?

Music Supervisor = DJ, Detective, Diplomat

“Well,” Alick says, “we head the music department.” But that’s just the start. “We do everything from creative planning to licensing. From curating the score’s emotional arc to dealing with labels and publishers. We’re not walking encyclopedias. It’s not about knowing every song... it’s about knowing which song works best.”

In other words, a music supervisor is equal parts DJ, psychologist, therapist, lawyer, and project manager. They think in tempo and texture but talk in spreadsheets and contracts. They’re the reason your favourite indie track appeared in that OTT series finale. The reason that background score made you cry without knowing why. And in the case of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the reason the story worked at all. More recently, he worked on the award-winning short film Manu with writer-director Ganesh Pareek, and composer Christian Meyer.

Rewiring the Rules

Most Indian productions hire composers late in the process. But director Mozez Singh (backed by Sikhya Entertainment and Netflix) reversed the formula. “Mozez brought me in before the composer,” Alick says, still sounding slightly amazed. “We spent hours talking about how the score should sound before a single note had been written.” Producer Guneet Monga was also closely involved behind the scenes.

The idea wasn’t just to use Honey Singh’s music. It was to build a sonic world around his story. Not just his fame, but his collapse. His vulnerability. His return.

“I’m proudest of the opening scene,” Alick says. “It tells his story in 90 seconds. It’s almost like a trailer. It had to carry the emotional weight of a full film.”

That scene hits like a hit single: lean, evocative, unforgettable. There are two sides to music supervision: the creative, and the brutal. “Licensing is a parallel story,” Alick laughs. “We had to license over 30 songs and 23 music videos. And when the subject of your documentary is a widely popular musician, there’s no getting around using their biggest hits.”

Negotiations weren’t easy. Multiple labels, tangled rights, tight budgets. But Alick was clear: no compromises. “I didn’t want to go back to the director and say, ‘Sorry, we have to change the song.’ Because sometimes, a song isn’t just a song, it’s the scene.” That stubbornness paid off. Every track they wanted made it in.

There’s a term for this type of work: sync licensing (the permission to synchronize music with visual media). In India, it’s still a grey zone. But people like Alick are bringing structure, ethics, and best practices to the table. “It’s one thing to find the perfect track,” he says. “It’s another to get it legally, affordably, and on time.”

Sync Is the New Soundtrack

What the documentary achieves is philosophical on some level. It asks: what does music do to memory, to mood, to narrative? And it answers by demonstrating that music supervision is foundational.

When we ask if he fell in love with any particular track during the process, he doesn’t hesitate. “Manali Trance,” he says, grinning. “The beat. The production and the vibe.” But what really thrilled him was discovering the depth of Honey Singh’s songwriting. “He’s not just a hit machine. He’s a fantastic lyricist. The documentary lets people see that.”

Alick's Tips on How to Be a Music Supervisor

Alick Sethi has also worked on Guns & Gulaabs (ETV Bharat)

“There are no set paths,” Alick says. “There are courses, yes, but I wouldn’t hire someone based on a diploma. If you can transmit your passion, if you can talk about music with feeling and clarity... that’s what counts.”

He believes introverts can make it too. “Just learn how to articulate your love for music. Learn to translate emotion into process.”

What would he do if he had unlimited resources? “I’d love to do something with Asian artists globally. A kind of cultural crossover project. Maybe a feature-length narrative that’s part documentary, part genre film. Something weird, but with heart.”

Alick still DJs in underground clubs in London, still collects vinyl, and still believes in the emotional power of a well-timed track. He may not be in the spotlight, but without him, the spotlight doesn’t land where it should.

“Music,” he says, “is that rare thing. A few seconds of it can do what pages of script can’t.”