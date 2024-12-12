Nisschal Zaveri: In This era Of 30-Second Reels, Ghazals Provide An Instant Burst Of Emotion

Nisschal Zaveri is breathing new life into ghazals by blending their timeless themes of love and longing with modern arrangements and contemporary storytelling. For Nisschal, ghazals are a legacy. “I’ve grown up watching my grandfather and parents listening to Jagjit Singh Sahab and Mehdi Hassan Khan Sahab on long drives or during serene evenings,” he says in an exclusive interview. “Their deep emotions and poetic expressions felt like a reflection of my inner world. Performing ghazals allows me to connect with poetry, love, and beauty in the simplest and purest ways.”

His lifelong connection to ghazals has been shaped by his early training in Hindustani classical music and tabla. This foundation, combined with his journey as a composer and music producer, enables him to approach ghazals with both respect and innovation.

Among the highlights of Zaveri’s musical journey is his discovery of Jagjit Singh’s rare recording, Jab Uske Paas. “It’s a piece of history I came across in my father’s collection,” he recounts. “Sharing it is my way of paying homage to Jagjit Sahab’s artistry and the beautiful poetry of Qatil Shifai Sahab.” It displayed the millennial artist's commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacies of ghazal icons.

A Modern Lens On Timeless Traditions

In today’s world of 30-second reels and fleeting attention spans, Zaveri believes ghazals offer something unique: reflection. “Two misras or one sher can evoke an instant burst of emotion. Younger audiences are connecting with this simplicity and depth. Fan pages for lesser-known poets are thriving, and the nuances of ghazals are resonating more than ever,” he says.

Zaveri’s approach to ghazals is about reinvention. “The themes of love, longing, and beauty will always resonate,” he explains. “But today’s audiences look for visual storytelling alongside music. Simple additions like piano or acoustic sounds can create a bridge between generations while preserving the soul of ghazals.”

His performances often blend traditional elements with contemporary arrangements. “I hope to experiment with a string quartet or a trio in the near future,” he says, hinting at his constant drive to push the boundaries of the genre.

At Jashn-e-Rekhta

His velvety baritone will weave through the Bazm-e-sukhan stage on December 15 at Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024, one of the world’s biggest Urdu language and cultural festivals. “It’s a great honour for me to perform this year alongside some incredible musicians at the festival. My set at Jashn-e-Rekhta will celebrate poetry and pay tribute to the great poets, blending timeless ghazals by legends like Jagjit Ji, Farida Khanum Ji, and Mehdi Hassan Sahab. What these icons have done for the art of ghazals is truly unmatched,” the singer, producer and composer told the ETV Bharat Lifestyle team.

Held from December 13 to December 15, 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, this year’s festival promises over 200 artists performing across 40 sessions. From ghazals and qawwalis to poetry symposiums and Sufi melodies, it’s a celebration of language, literature, and the arts. Amid this illustrious lineup including Kailash Kher and Papon stands Nisschal Zaveri, a torchbearer of ghazals.

Dream Collaborations

When asked about collaborating with artists from other genres, he doesn’t hesitate. “I’d love to work with someone who shares the same passion for poetry and words. Artists like Adele or John Legend inspire me with their ability to blend emotion and diverse sounds. A crossover where we exchange poetry would be incredible.”

His set at Jashn-e-Rekhta on Sunday, December 15, will be a carefully curated journey through poetry and music. “I always strive to take small steps toward elevating ghazals to the next level. To achieve this, I often perform my original compositions, which are new and unheard by the audience. This introduces them to fresh ideas and musical innovations. It will be a journey of love, poetry, and music,” he told us. The ability of the new generation of artists to breathe new life into ghazals while staying rooted in their essence ensures that this timeless art form will continue to resonate with audiences across generations.