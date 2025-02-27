Composer-performer Cheryl Bains: 'The Stories of Durga and Ganga Are Not Just Tales of the Past, They Hold Lessons For Women Today'

Opera is not often associated with India. It exists in the grand halls of Europe, in the sweeping arias of Verdi and Puccini, and in the intricate compositions of Mozart. But what happens when the soaring strains of Western classical music meet the cyclical rhythms of Hindustani classical traditions? What happens when the powerful, evocative figures of Vedic mythology step onto the stage of a grand opera house?
Enter The Legend of the Goddess, an operatic production composed and performed by Cheryl Bains, set to premiere at the prestigious Royal Opera House in Mumbai on March 7, the eve of Women's Day.
A celebration of femininity through divine figures, this production seeks to weave the spiritual and the theatrical in a way that has never been attempted before.
A Meeting Of Two Worlds
“For me, Vedic mythology and opera are two entire worlds that have shaped me as an artist,” Bains told ETV Bharat. “They are not separate, they are two definitive modes of my creative existence.”
Born and raised in Singapore, trained at the Manhattan School of Music, and now a rising force in India’s classical crossover scene, Bains has always inhabited multiple musical landscapes. It is this duality that makes The Legend of the Goddess: Where Vedic Tales Meet Opera so compelling.
The inspiration for the show came from Om Swami’s book of the same name. “Om Swami ji’s book gave me the spark to write this show,” says Bains. “He has always encouraged me to create something new, and his words shaped the vision for this project.”
How does one merge two musical traditions so distinct in their form and structure? For Bains, the answer lies in storytelling. “It has been a natural process,” she says. “I’ve always been drawn to the rhythmic nature of Indian traditional music, and I wanted to match that with the thrilling, expansive phrases of classical Western opera. It’s like flying over a landscape that feels familiar, yet entirely new.”
Fluid Approach
Her approach has been one of contemplation and authenticity, allowing the stories of the goddesses (Durga, Ganga, and others) to dictate the musical flow rather than adhering strictly to the rules of either genre. “Storytelling is the most important thing to me as an artist,” she says. “It has guided every critical choice, from text to texture.”
As an operatic soprano, maintaining vocal health is paramount. “Absolute discipline and rest!” she declares. “Of course, ‘riyaaz’ is essential, but physical health comes first. Before a performance, I put myself in ‘jail,’ (that means) no excessively oily foods, no alcohol, no cold drinks. The voice is a delicate instrument.”
The Power Of Myth In The Present
At its core, The Legend of the Goddess is about reinterpreting ancient wisdom for the modern world. “The stories of Durga and Ganga are not just tales of the past,” Bains insists. “They hold lessons for women today.” Durga represents strength and courage... qualities that women continually embody in their daily lives.
“Perhaps we are not battling ancient demons,” Bains muses, “but women today find themselves in countless situations that require them to act with absolute grace and determination.”
Ganga’s story, on the other hand, speaks to patience and devotion. “In today’s culture of immediacy and over-saturation, we should not take the genuine article for granted,” Bains says. “Her story reminds us that amazing things and amazing people are worth desiring and waiting for.”
Audiences attending the premiere presented by Royal Opera House Mumbai, Avid Learning, Indofil Industries Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Steinway & Sons, and Furtados can expect a performance steeped in emotion and grandeur. “This is a work full of raw, human experience,” Bains reveals. “It’s for those who have just fallen in love, had their hearts broken, who feel lost, who feel found.”
She is also quick to credit her ensemble of musicians, which includes violinists Zubin Behram-Kamdin and Daniel Dias, violist Dielle Braganza, cellist Leo Velho, pianist Nadine Crasto, and percussionist Gino Banks. “This show is worth watching just for them,” she says.
Opera In India
Opera is still a niche genre in India, but Bains sees a shift. “India is one such place where everything of quality is appreciated,” she observes. “Audiences in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have responded positively, and I believe opera will continue to grow here.”
While traditional formats remain essential, Bains hopes productions like The Legend of the Goddess will open new doors for opera in India. “I want to present my artistic voice in both traditional and new ways,” she says. “Classical music is more relatable than people think, and I want to make that connection.”
“It’s not just a show,” Bains concludes, “It is an experience I have lived first.”
When: Friday, 7 March 2025, 7.30 pm
Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai
Tickets: Rs. 499 onward, to be booked online