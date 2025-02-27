ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Composer-performer Cheryl Bains: 'The Stories of Durga and Ganga Are Not Just Tales of the Past, They Hold Lessons For Women Today'

Opera is not often associated with India. It exists in the grand halls of Europe, in the sweeping arias of Verdi and Puccini, and in the intricate compositions of Mozart. But what happens when the soaring strains of Western classical music meet the cyclical rhythms of Hindustani classical traditions? What happens when the powerful, evocative figures of Vedic mythology step onto the stage of a grand opera house?

Enter The Legend of the Goddess, an operatic production composed and performed by Cheryl Bains, set to premiere at the prestigious Royal Opera House in Mumbai on March 7, the eve of Women's Day.

A celebration of femininity through divine figures, this production seeks to weave the spiritual and the theatrical in a way that has never been attempted before.

A Meeting Of Two Worlds

“For me, Vedic mythology and opera are two entire worlds that have shaped me as an artist,” Bains told ETV Bharat. “They are not separate, they are two definitive modes of my creative existence.”

Born and raised in Singapore, trained at the Manhattan School of Music, and now a rising force in India’s classical crossover scene, Bains has always inhabited multiple musical landscapes. It is this duality that makes The Legend of the Goddess: Where Vedic Tales Meet Opera so compelling.

The inspiration for the show came from Om Swami’s book of the same name. “Om Swami ji’s book gave me the spark to write this show,” says Bains. “He has always encouraged me to create something new, and his words shaped the vision for this project.”

Bains was born and brought up in Singapore and trained at the Manhattan School of Music (By special arrangement)

How does one merge two musical traditions so distinct in their form and structure? For Bains, the answer lies in storytelling. “It has been a natural process,” she says. “I’ve always been drawn to the rhythmic nature of Indian traditional music, and I wanted to match that with the thrilling, expansive phrases of classical Western opera. It’s like flying over a landscape that feels familiar, yet entirely new.”

Fluid Approach