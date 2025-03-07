Arijit, Anirudh And Pritam Are The Most Exported Artists From India

The consumption of Indian music has skyrocketed by over 2000% globally since 2019, according to the latest report from streaming platform Spotify. The rest of the world is just now discovering what every auto driver in Mumbai has been blasting for the last decade.

It’s not just about Bollywood anymore. Sure, Arijit Singh’s heartbreak anthems still dominate the playlists of the romantics, but he’s got company. Alongside him, Pritam and Anirudh Ravichander have found their way onto international playlists, ensuring that Indian music is no longer just background noise for chai breaks but a legitimate global phenomenon.

Meet India’s New Global Icons

Among the top exported artists, we also have:

Karan Aujla & Sidhu Moose Wala – Because no global playlist is complete without some Punjabi swag.

– Because no global playlist is complete without some Punjabi swag. Shreya Ghoshal & Alka Yagnik – The voices behind every ’90s kid’s first crush.

– The voices behind every ’90s kid’s first crush. Badshah & AP Dhillon – For when you need a song that makes you feel cooler than you actually are.

– For when you need a song that makes you feel cooler than you actually are. A.R. Rahman – Because genius is timeless.

– Because genius is timeless. Hanumankind – Proving that Indian hip-hop is having its moment.

More than 65% of India’s top-exported songs last year came from outside Bollywood. That means global audiences are actively choosing indie artists over mainstream film tracks, possibly because they finally realized that not all Indian music requires choreographed dance sequences.

Some of the most exported songs include:

Big Dawgs – Hanumankind & Kalmi

– Hanumankind & Kalmi Tauba Tauba – Karan Aujla

– Karan Aujla Jagga Jatt – Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh

– Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh Millionaire – Yo Yo Honey Singh (because subtlety is overrated)

– Yo Yo Honey Singh (because subtlety is overrated) Sajni (From "Laapataa Ladies") – Arijit Singh (for when you want to cry in an aesthetically pleasing way)

Indian Music Is Conquering Playlists

Gone are the days when Hindi and Punjabi dominated Indian exports. Now, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali music are making waves across the globe. Top listening locations include the USA, Canada, UAE, UK, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, proving once and for all that India’s cultural exports extend far beyond yoga and butter chicken.

Of course, while the global audience is falling in love with fresh Indian sounds, some things never change. Bollywood catalogue music continues to dominate streaming numbers. Some of the most played throwback hits include:

“Chammak Challo” – Because Akon singing Hindi was the crossover event of the decade.

– Because Akon singing Hindi was the crossover event of the decade. “Tum Hi Ho” – If you haven’t cried to this song, have you even lived?

– If you haven’t cried to this song, have you even lived? “Kesariya” – The wedding song of every couple who thinks they’re unique.

– The wedding song of every couple who thinks they’re unique. “Agar Tum Saath Ho” – The unofficial anthem for being dramatically sad at a window.

With such a massive surge in global interest, Indian artists are no longer confined to domestic fandom. They’re headlining international charts, making it clear that Indian music is an entire mood.