ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

Earthy, nutty and versatile, mushrooms are like the secret weapon of the kitchen. Whether you’re after a quick midweek dinner or a snack that screams sophistication, mushrooms are your go-to ingredient. Packed with umami (that’s the fifth taste, if you’re wondering), they’re a fast track to flavour without hours in the kitchen.

Mushrooms are low in calories and high in goodness. They’re a brilliant source of B vitamins, selenium, and potassium, which help keep your brain sharp and your heart happy. Some varieties, like shiitakes, even boast immune-boosting properties, while others, like portobellos, deliver a satisfying meatiness for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.

1. Creamy Mushroom Pasta

For the ultimate comfort food, cook up some pasta while sautéing finely chopped shallots and sliced mixed mushrooms.

Creamy Mushroom Pasta (Freepik)

Ingredients (Serves 4):

300g pasta (spaghetti tagliatelle, or fettuccine); 2 tablespoons olive oil; 2 tablespoons butter; 1 small white onion, finely chopped; 2 cloves garlic, minced; 250g mixed mushrooms (shiitake, portobello, cremini), sliced; ½ cup heavy cream; ½ cup grated parmesan cheese; ½ teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves); ½ cup reserved pasta water; salt and black pepper, to taste; fresh parsley, for garnish.

Method: