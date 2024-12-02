ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

Grab a pan and make magic happen in just half an hour with these quick recipes that make nutritious mushrooms the stars of the show.

Mushroom recipes in under 30 minutes
Mushroom recipes in under 30 minutes (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Earthy, nutty and versatile, mushrooms are like the secret weapon of the kitchen. Whether you’re after a quick midweek dinner or a snack that screams sophistication, mushrooms are your go-to ingredient. Packed with umami (that’s the fifth taste, if you’re wondering), they’re a fast track to flavour without hours in the kitchen.

Mushrooms are low in calories and high in goodness. They’re a brilliant source of B vitamins, selenium, and potassium, which help keep your brain sharp and your heart happy. Some varieties, like shiitakes, even boast immune-boosting properties, while others, like portobellos, deliver a satisfying meatiness for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.

1. Creamy Mushroom Pasta

For the ultimate comfort food, cook up some pasta while sautéing finely chopped shallots and sliced mixed mushrooms.

Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Creamy Mushroom Pasta (Freepik)

Ingredients (Serves 4):

300g pasta (spaghetti tagliatelle, or fettuccine); 2 tablespoons olive oil; 2 tablespoons butter; 1 small white onion, finely chopped; 2 cloves garlic, minced; 250g mixed mushrooms (shiitake, portobello, cremini), sliced; ½ cup heavy cream; ½ cup grated parmesan cheese; ½ teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves); ½ cup reserved pasta water; salt and black pepper, to taste; fresh parsley, for garnish.

Method:

  • Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water before draining.
  • While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
  • Add the white onion and garlic, sautéing until fragrant (about 2 minutes).
  • Toss in the sliced mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes until golden and tender.
  • Reduce the heat to low, pour in the heavy cream, and stir. Add parmesan, thyme, and reserved pasta water, stirring until the sauce is smooth.
  • Season with salt and pepper, then toss the cooked pasta into the skillet. Mix until the pasta is coated in the creamy mushroom sauce.
  • Serve immediately, garnished with fresh parsley and extra parmesan if desired.

2. Mushroom Stir-Fry

Got some soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger lying around? Perfect. Stir-fry a mix of shiitake and enoki mushrooms with strips of bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas.

Stir-fry Mushrooms
Stir-fry Mushrooms (Freepik)

Ingredients (Serves 4):

200g shiitake mushrooms, sliced; 100g enoki mushrooms, trimmed; 1 tablespoon sesame oil; 2 tablespoons soy sauce; 1 teaspoon sugar; 1 teaspoon rice vinegar; 1 clove garlic, minced; 1 teaspoon grated ginger; 1 bell pepper, sliced; 1 carrot, julienned; 1 handful snap peas; 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional); steamed rice or noodles, for serving.

Method:

  • Heat sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Add garlic and ginger, sautéing for 1 minute until fragrant.
  • Toss in the bell pepper, carrot, and snap peas. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes.
  • Add the sliced shiitake and enoki mushrooms. Cook for another 5-6 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and golden.
  • In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, sugar, and rice vinegar. Pour this sauce over the vegetables in the pan and toss to coat evenly.
  • Cook for another 2 minutes, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve hot over steamed rice or noodles.

3. Mushroom Tacos

Who doesn’t love tacos? For a vegetarian twist, sauté sliced portobello mushrooms with smoked paprika, cumin and a splash of lime juice. These bad boys are ready to party in 20 minutes flat.

Mushroom Tacos With Avocado
Mushroom Tacos With Avocado (Freepik)

Ingredients (Serves 4):

3 large portobello mushrooms, sliced; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 teaspoon smoked paprika; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; 1 clove garlic, minced; juice of 1 lime; 8 small tortillas; 1 avocado, sliced; ½ cup sour cream (optional); fresh coriander leaves, for garnish; salt and pepper, to taste.

Method:

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
  • Add sliced mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, and minced garlic. Stir to coat evenly.
  • Cook for 6-8 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and slightly crispy on the edges.
  • Squeeze lime juice over the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.
  • Warm the tortillas in a dry pan or microwave.
  • Assemble the tacos: fill each tortilla with sautéed mushrooms, avocado slices, a dollop of sour cream, and fresh coriander.
  • Serve immediately.

TAGGED:

