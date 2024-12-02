5 Mushroom Dishes You Can Whip Up in 30 Minutes or Less

Earthy, nutty and versatile, mushrooms are like the secret weapon of the kitchen. Whether you’re after a quick midweek dinner or a snack that screams sophistication, mushrooms are your go-to ingredient. Packed with umami (that’s the fifth taste, if you’re wondering), they’re a fast track to flavour without hours in the kitchen.
Mushrooms are low in calories and high in goodness. They’re a brilliant source of B vitamins, selenium, and potassium, which help keep your brain sharp and your heart happy. Some varieties, like shiitakes, even boast immune-boosting properties, while others, like portobellos, deliver a satisfying meatiness for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
1. Creamy Mushroom Pasta
For the ultimate comfort food, cook up some pasta while sautéing finely chopped shallots and sliced mixed mushrooms.
Ingredients (Serves 4):
300g pasta (spaghetti tagliatelle, or fettuccine); 2 tablespoons olive oil; 2 tablespoons butter; 1 small white onion, finely chopped; 2 cloves garlic, minced; 250g mixed mushrooms (shiitake, portobello, cremini), sliced; ½ cup heavy cream; ½ cup grated parmesan cheese; ½ teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves); ½ cup reserved pasta water; salt and black pepper, to taste; fresh parsley, for garnish.
Method:
- Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water before draining.
- While the pasta cooks, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the white onion and garlic, sautéing until fragrant (about 2 minutes).
- Toss in the sliced mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes until golden and tender.
- Reduce the heat to low, pour in the heavy cream, and stir. Add parmesan, thyme, and reserved pasta water, stirring until the sauce is smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper, then toss the cooked pasta into the skillet. Mix until the pasta is coated in the creamy mushroom sauce.
- Serve immediately, garnished with fresh parsley and extra parmesan if desired.
2. Mushroom Stir-Fry
Got some soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger lying around? Perfect. Stir-fry a mix of shiitake and enoki mushrooms with strips of bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas.
Ingredients (Serves 4):
200g shiitake mushrooms, sliced; 100g enoki mushrooms, trimmed; 1 tablespoon sesame oil; 2 tablespoons soy sauce; 1 teaspoon sugar; 1 teaspoon rice vinegar; 1 clove garlic, minced; 1 teaspoon grated ginger; 1 bell pepper, sliced; 1 carrot, julienned; 1 handful snap peas; 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional); steamed rice or noodles, for serving.
Method:
- Heat sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add garlic and ginger, sautéing for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Toss in the bell pepper, carrot, and snap peas. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the sliced shiitake and enoki mushrooms. Cook for another 5-6 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and golden.
- In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, sugar, and rice vinegar. Pour this sauce over the vegetables in the pan and toss to coat evenly.
- Cook for another 2 minutes, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve hot over steamed rice or noodles.
3. Mushroom Tacos
Who doesn’t love tacos? For a vegetarian twist, sauté sliced portobello mushrooms with smoked paprika, cumin and a splash of lime juice. These bad boys are ready to party in 20 minutes flat.
Ingredients (Serves 4):
3 large portobello mushrooms, sliced; 1 tablespoon olive oil; 1 teaspoon smoked paprika; 1 teaspoon ground cumin; 1 clove garlic, minced; juice of 1 lime; 8 small tortillas; 1 avocado, sliced; ½ cup sour cream (optional); fresh coriander leaves, for garnish; salt and pepper, to taste.
Method:
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add sliced mushrooms, smoked paprika, cumin, and minced garlic. Stir to coat evenly.
- Cook for 6-8 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and slightly crispy on the edges.
- Squeeze lime juice over the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.
- Warm the tortillas in a dry pan or microwave.
- Assemble the tacos: fill each tortilla with sautéed mushrooms, avocado slices, a dollop of sour cream, and fresh coriander.
- Serve immediately.
