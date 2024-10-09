ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mumbai's 'Museum of Solutions' Wins Europe's ‘Hands On! Children in Museums’ Award, Becomes First In India To Win The Coveted Trophy

Museum of Solutions is the first Indian museum to win this prestigious European award competing alongside 31 museums from across the world.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Activities at MuSo
Activities at MuSo (ETV Bharat)

The Museum of Solutions (MuSo) became the first Indian museum to win the prestigious ‘Hands On! Children in Museums’ Award. The museum competed against 32 museums from 17 different countries, with six finalists, to win this award.

The 13th edition of the award came with a cash prize of 7500 Euros with a bronze statue of Miffy, the world-famous children’s character created by Dick Bruna. The sculptor is Marc Bruna, Dick Bruna’s younger son. Last year, the trophy went to Japan's Tokyo Toy Museum.

It was established in 2011 by the European Museum Academy and Hands On! The International Association of Children in Museums is awarded annually to enhance the recognition of excellence in the specific sector of international children’s museums.

Museum of Solutions
Museum of Solutions (ETV Bharat)

Launched over a year ago, MuSo has rapidly established itself as a leading institution that aims to inspire curious young minds into future changemakers. This award comes after MuSo's inclusion in TIME magazine’s list of the Top 100 Places in the World.

"Winning the Hands-On! Children in Museums Award is a dream come true," said Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo. "This recognition validates our mission to create a space where children can explore, learn, and grow. It's a testament to the power of museums to inspire and educate the next generation."

At the Hands On Award Ceremony
At the Hands On Award Ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Focusing on science, technology, engineering, mathematics, climate change and sustainable development, MuSo is a one-stop solution for curious little minds. This interactive museum for children is also famous among Bollywood celebrities, who are often spotted with their children exploring the place. The museum focuses on real-world problems, and global perspectives to create a dynamic learning environment to develop curiosity and critical thinking.

Children's activities at MuSo
Children's activities at MuSo (ETV Bharat)

Located in the Maximum city's commercial area of Lower Parel, MuSo’s exhibits and programs explore various topics, including climate change, poverty, and inequality, through hands-on, immersive, and playful learning methods. The museum also features multiple exhibitions, activities, engagements, and learning experiences for children over three. Built in 100,000 square feet, MuSo also offers an opportunity for parents to reconnect with their inner child by seeing kids play, discover, make, explore, and learn.

