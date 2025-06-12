After Delhi, Mumbai Will Host Tinder Queer Made Weekend Featuring LGBTQ+ Artists and Entrepreneurs | Pride Month 2025

This Pride Month, Tinder has brought back the fan favourite Queer Made Weekend in New Delhi on June 8 at DLF Promenade and is gearing up for the Mumbai edition on June 21 at Famous Studio. Curated by Gaysi, the event celebrates queer creativity, connection, and community through powerful performances and a vibrant showcase of queer-owned businesses. The event is ticketed but free to attend with RSVP.

Bringing bold and brilliant homegrown talent to the forefront, Delhi’s lineup included:

Rani Ko-HE-Nur aka Sushant Divgikar – an internationally acclaimed performer, recording artist, and human rights activist.

DJ Della – a dancefloor queen known for high-energy sets blending Bollywood, Afro, and Techno House.

Lola & Mohan – a genre-blending duo fusing classical, Arab-rooted vocals with immersive, multi-instrumental soundscapes.

DUA – a Delhi-based pop collective that blends Hindi pop with English hits, delivering lush harmonies and genre-fluid performances. The group features Ishmeet, Surabhi, Tushar, Rudra, and Rohit.

LadyFingers – an electric singer, songwriter, and rapper blending music, comedy, and theatre.

Pavani Mehra – a rapper-singer known for her raw, heartfelt, and magnetic sound.

“With this year’s Tinder Queer Made Weekend, we’re turning up the volume not just on queer musicians, but also on queer-owned businesses. It’s a space for our community to take centrestage to be seen, heard, and supported, not just during Pride, but year-round,” shared Sakshi Juneja, founder of Gaysi Family.

Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing at Tinder in India said, “We are proud to bring back Queer Made Weekend each year as part of our ongoing commitment to the community. It is our way of taking the celebration beyond the screen and into vibrant spaces where creativity, joy, community, and pride come alive.”

Beyond the stage, Queer Made Weekend in Delhi also spotlighted a vibrant marketplace of queer-owned businesses. Attendees explored unique offerings from illustrators and designers like FruitySideUp, handcrafted scented candles by House of Hestia and Ro’s Apothecary, slow fashion labels such as Palat and Planet, and empowering jewellery brands like Astitva and Sheer. More than just shopping, it is a space to hear the makers’ stories, show support, and celebrate pride in every purchase.

Queer Dating Stats

Tinder data showed that 30% of all matches on the dating app are between LGBTQ+ users—the highest proportion in the app’s history. In fact, according to 2024 data collected by Tinder, it saw a 66% increase in total queer matches when compared to the prior year, reflecting a powerful shift toward greater visibility and connection within the LGBTQ+ community internationally.

Additionally, Tinder is also reintroducing its annual in-app Pride profile stickers, transforming self-expression into real-world impact. The in-app stickers will be introduced with new options: Happy Pride, Proud, Ally, Protect Trans People, Pride Flag, and Shine On. For every sticker added to a user’s profile in June, Tinder will donate $1 USD to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).