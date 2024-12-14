ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Discover Mumbai’s Maritime Past With Free Access To Its Historic Port

Pack your camera and your curiosity, and get ready to explore the maritime heart of Mumbai.

Mumbai harbour
Mumbai harbour (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

In an exciting development for travellers and history enthusiasts, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has officially opened its gates to visitors from December 14 to 20, 2024. This move, announced by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, is part of a larger initiative to showcase the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Mumbai Port.

Heritage Treasure

Situated at the heart of the city’s harbour, Mumbai Port is steeped in history. Established in 1873, it has played a pivotal role in shaping Mumbai into the commercial capital of India. Its docks have witnessed the ebb and flow of trade, migration, and culture over centuries. By opening its gates, the port invites visitors to delve into this vibrant history while enjoying the picturesque beauty of its waterfront.

Mumbai port has been revamped to offer a mix of historical exploration and recreational activities. The port is a window into the city’s layered history. It is being transformed into a tourist-friendly destination. From its colonial-era structures like the Prince’s Dock and Victoria Dock to its strategic role in India's maritime trade, there is a lot that visitors can take in.

For travelers, this is a unique chance to explore the hidden stories of Mumbai’s harbour. The move also aligns with the government's broader efforts to promote sustainable tourism and boost local economies. Designed to be inclusive, the tours are accessible to senior citizens, individuals with special needs, and students.

Timings:

The Mumbai Port Trust is accessible to the public during designated hours.

14th to 15th December: Three batches (8 am - 11 am, 11.30 am - 2.30 pm, 3 pm - 6 pm)

16th to 20th December: Two batches (8 am - 11 am, 3 pm - 6 pm)

Entry: Free

Entry Point: Green Gate, Ballard Pier, Mumbai Port Authority

