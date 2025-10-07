ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Catch Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, Jerry Pinto, And Other Literary Personalities At Mumbai LitFest This November

Mumbai’s only international literary festival, Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest has created a democratic, cross-cultural space for incredible changemakers to come under the city’s bright, blue sky every winter over the years. This year, too, the festival returns for its 16th edition to its home at the NCPA in Nariman Point from 7th to 9th November 2025. Presented by the Godrej Industries Group, this edition promises a diverse selection of over 100 writers, speakers, thinkers, performers, and the literati at large, from across borders, to bask in a multitude of voices and stories cutting across genders, communities, and languages.

The three-day festival boasts a line-up of some of the brightest minds across fiction, poetry, health, history, business, science, philosophy, and justice, while capturing the essence of Mumbai. Leading this confluence of voices are celebrated names like D Y Chandrachud (former Chief Justice of India), as well as award-winning author and politician Shashi Tharoor, known for his sharp, playful intellect. Media personalities like Faye D’Souza (journalist and news anchor), renowned author and columnist Shobhaa De, alongside Paromita Vohra, an award-winning filmmaker, author, and columnist, will also be present. From the world of entertainment, the line-up features well-known actors like Lillete Dubey, Soha Ali Khan, and Jim Sarbh.